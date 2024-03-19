César Sánchez “El Tigre”, Israel Meza “El Mecha” and Johnny Cortesmembers of the group The Plebes of Ariel Camacho's Ranchhim welcome their new member Orlando Valdez “El Pariente”, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa. “We are excited to share with you a historic moment in our history, we are about to embrace a new voice that promises to continue enriching our legacy,” the group said on social media. Mexican Regionalspecialized in the sierreño-banda style.

The Plebes of Ariel Camacho's Ranch they received their new member, Orlando Valdez “El Pariente”with open arms, “who not only brings a voice that will resonate throughout our audiences,” but also a new energy “that promises to give a new shine” to the group's classic songs, “and to the new compositions that we are already preparing for you”.

For some time now, he has been seeing Orlando Valdez very close to César Sánchez “El Tigre”, who together with his late friend Ariel Camacho, founded Los Plebes del Rancho in 2013. Given this, rumors began to emerge that “El Pariente” would be the new member of the group.

This is how fans reacted The Plebes of Ariel Camacho's Ranch to the good news of the new member, “hold on because 2013 is coming again”, “'El Pariente' physically resembles Ariel, much success people”, “good luck 'El Pariente' and may the legacy continue as far as God whatever”, “good things are coming, put up with the haters”, “always supporting you from day one, much success and blessings for you and with the blessing of our Ariel who never fails”, “we are very proud of you, the The truth is the emotion, the energy, the love that you feel that you have given Orlando the opportunity, it feels nice, since you all have a unique talent, he deserved it” and other comments.

Besides, The Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho promote the song “Somos”a collaboration with Sinaloan singer-songwriter Joss Favela, which was written and produced by himself. The single is available on digital music platforms, while you can enjoy the official video on Joss' YouTube channel.

