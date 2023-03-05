In the northwestern areas of Syria controlled by the opposition to the Government, the population was left helpless after a series of earthquakes that began on February 6. Given the high number of victims and the lack of resources, mass graves were quickly dug. We were in contact with our observers who are in these practically isolated areas, where the population lacks the most basic things.
#Los #Observadores #difficult #situation #faced #Syrians #earthquakes #February
China wants to increase military spending by 7.2 percent
Home pagepoliticsCreated: 3/5/2023 4:24 amSplitChina's Prime Minister Li Keqiang speaks during the opening session of the week-long annual session of...
Leave a Reply