On December 1, the Police carried out raids on three Moscow nightclubs where parties for the LGBTQ+ community were being held. The operations took place a day after the Russian Supreme Court banned what it called the “international LGBTQ+ movement,” deeming it an “extremist” organization. This decision means that anyone in Russia can be prosecuted and even imprisoned for reasons related to sexual orientation or gender identity.

