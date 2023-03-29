After six months of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, our observers say “irreversible” changes have taken place in Iranian society. The most noticeable change is the number of Iranian women who are encouraged to go out into public spaces with their hair uncovered. Although the Morale Police still patrol the streets and it is still illegal in Iran for women to go out without a veil, the movement has spread throughout the country.

This week on The Observers, we hear from two women in Iran who agree they will no longer wear a headscarf “come what may.” From big cities to small towns, many women across Iran are making the same decision, after six months of mass protests that changed the course of Iranian society.

Mahi (not her real name) is a 35-year-old woman living in Tehran:

“I literally burned my veil a few months ago. I no longer wear the veil. I go out into the street, I go to cafes, even to banks, and I have traveled by plane without wearing it. Until a month or two ago, men and other women would smile at me when I walked out in public and say words of encouragement like “Well done” or “I’m proud of you.” Now, I’ve been seeing for weeks that not wearing a veil has become the norm, people don’t even see it as something special.

“Even men who appear to be religious look the other way but say nothing. How this has changed so quickly is inconceivable to me. You get the feeling that society has put an invisible security cloak around unveiled women to keep them in the fight.”

“But the real battle with the Islamic Republic is still ahead. In a few weeks, when it usually starts to get hot in Tehran, I don’t see any reason to cover up like I used to. And I think many other women feel the same way, especially women. younger generations. Even now, I sometimes see teenage girls walking down the street in crop tops, and I really want to see how these brave girls will dress in the summer,” she says.

Faranak (not his real name) travels home regularly to see his parents in a small town in Iran:

“For months now, I have seen many women walking the streets of our city without headscarves and teenagers chatting and laughing in the streets without hijabs. Not wearing the hijab has gone from being a sign of rebellion or, in the best of cases, of rarity to a political act, a show of courage to defend their rights. And I’m surprised to see that it wasn’t like that at all just six months ago. There is no going back,” adds Faranak.