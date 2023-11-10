Friday, November 10, 2023, 10:16 p.m.



A group of 160 sub-Saharans remain housed in the aparthotels of the Montepío de la Minería Asturiana tourist complex in Los Narejos since this week. Transferred by the Cepaim Foundation, the non-profit organization for social inclusion, the immigrants are assisted by the state reception network, which has distributed them to different communities from the main destination of the migratory flow, in the Canary Islands. It is expected that 93 migrants will arrive in the Region per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the distribution made by the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration.

Those staying in Los Narejos will be repatriated to their countries of origin if, before a maximum period of one month, they are unable to regularize their situation in Spain or contact a resident family member. “They are not prisoners or criminals, but people who are looking for a future but have no voice,” says the mayor, Mario Pérez Cervera. The City Council has offered them the use of the municipality’s sports facilities so that they can spend their transit in Los Alcázares in the best way while their immediate destination is resolved.

Denial



The mayor of the town denied this Friday that another group of migrants had been housed at the municipality’s military base. Both the Government Delegation and the management of the General Air Academy (AGA), on which the Los Alcázares barracks depend, denied the arrival of foreigners to the military facility, which had been spread during the day as a hoax through of social networks.