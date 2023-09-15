Friday, September 15, 2023, 01:10



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Los Morancos are doing their thing again in Cartagena with their renewed show ‘Todo por la matria’, which has been going on for several months and performing a multitude of shows throughout Spain. Jorge and César Cadaval return with a ‘show’ even more full of light, humor, current events, dances and new songs that will serve as a channel to immerse themselves in the crazy hereditary plot of this story.

When:



Friday, September 15, at 9:00 p.m.

Where:



El Batel Auditorium in Cartagena.

Tickets:



33, 47, 55 and 60 euros.

Under the direction of Lolo Seda, Los Morancos tell the story of Omaíta, who will be the heir to an immense fortune. This event causes a great stir among the brothers, who will try to mediate this family mess. In addition, they will also have to deal with authentic personalities such as Isabel Ayuso, Martínez Almeida, Pedro Sánchez or the King Emeritus, who will also be involved in this hereditary mess. In short, nothing and no one escapes the humor of the Cadavals.