Disney Plus has just revealed the first sneak peek of the upcoming reality show coming to the mouse platform. The experiences of Ricardo Montaner and his family will be presented to the public, to see the members talking about who they are and what it means to be part of the most mediatic musical family in Latin America.

“We are very excited to be able to share with you more of who we are #LosMontaner,” he wrote. Eva Luna on your Instagram account by sharing the trailer of the show that can be seen through Disney+.

YOU CAN SEE: “The queen of the south 3” releases more images: Teresa escapes and will go for Epifanio Vargas

Ricardo Montaner is the father of Evaluna. Photo: Instagram

Advance video of “Los Montaner”

The trailer for the long-awaited reality show shows us Ricardo Montaner, his wife Marlene and their children Mau, Ricky and Evalunaeach with their respective families, among its components, the Argentine host Stefi Roitman and the Colombian singer Camilo.

As you can see in the preview, all members of the family make it clear that music is something essential for them.

In addition, its most important moments can be seen, such as the announcement that Camilo Y Eva Luna They will be parents of their child who has already been given the name Indigo.

You can watch the full video below.

When does the reality show “Los Montaner” premiere?

As of now, the show has yet to announce a premiere date, but The promotional video indicates that “very soon” it will arrive on the platform of Disney Plus .

How many are the Montaners?

The Montaner family is made up of 5 members, among whom are the renowned Ricardo Montaner, Camilo and Evaluna.

How much does Disney+ cost in Peru?

The streaming subscription is divided into three parts: