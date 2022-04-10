Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The Steering Wheel Workers Union in northern Sinaloa made its units available for the transfer of citizens that they do not have the way to get to where the boxes are installed for the query on the Revocation of Mandate in Los Mochis.

This was confirmed by Rigoberto Rodríguez, leader of the taxi drivers, who assured that this action is part of the concern that exists in carrying out this process promoted by the President of the Republic Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“We are very concerned because everything is going to get this event forward, that all the union comrades behind the wheel come out to say that if AMLO continues, the truth is that we have talked with comrades and they are willing to give their support and we are also here to give him the I support Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and our municipal president Gerardo Vargas Landeros, we are here in the best disposition to support the project and move it forward for a better life in the country,” he said.

Read more: They install polling stations for the revocation of the mandate in Choix

In this sense, he commented that those people who need to move to cast their vote and do not have a vehicle, can contact the Union and request support, or they can take it in some of the places where they will be transferred in a convenient way. free.

“If, for example, they occupy the support of someone who does not have the ability to move, we can support them because the truth is we have done it in all contests, support those who have the least and those who want the country to move forward. Right now, for example They are pure volunteers, the truth is that they are fellow volunteers, I am talking about 300 colleagues who are in the best position to take the project forward and bet on it so that everything goes well”.

Read more: With much delay, boxes are installed in the rural area of ​​Ahome

The leader of the taxi drivers commented that the issue of fuel will be borne by each unit, reiterating that these “carries” are voluntary by the members of the union.

“That’s why I told them that we are volunteers, everyone is contributing their grain of sand throughout the municipality, in all unions, we have units located in El Carrizo, Higuera de Zaragoza, Topolobampo, assigned cars for what could be offered. We we have where the voting booths are going to be directed to support the people”.

It is worth mentioning that a large group of taxi drivers accompanied Mayor Gerardo Vargas Landeros to the special booth where he cast his vote this morning.