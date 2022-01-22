Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Los Mochis appeared among the 10 best cities to live, according to a study of National Institute of Statistics and Geography INEGI Mexico.

Municipal President Gerardo Octavio Vargas Landeros expressed pride and satisfaction that the city ​​of Los Mochis, head of the Municipality of Ahome, has been chosen as one of the 10 best cities in Mexico to live in, taking into account the security issue felt by its inhabitants.

The information indicates that the National Survey of Urban Public Safety ENSU, carried out by the aforementioned Institute INEGI, in December 2021, took into consideration aspects such as the fear of being a victim of crime, change in routines due to this fear, performance of the security forces and personal experiences of criminal or antisocial acts, resulting in The Mochis among the safest in the country.

With The Mochis Metropolitan cities such as San Pedro Garza García, Nuevo León; Los Cabos, Baja California; San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon; Black Stones, Coahuila; Tampico, Tamaulipas; Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco; Benito Juarez, Mexico City; Merida Yucatan; Saltillo, Coahuila and La Paz, Baja California Sur.

The result of the ENSU survey, released by Mexican authorities, was carried out in the 90 most populous municipalities in Mexico, including the 16 mayors of Mexico City, and displayed the data collected in the month of December 2021.

According to the survey data, the ten cities with the highest perception of insecurity in people over 18 years of age are the following: Fresnillo, Zacatecas; Ciudad Obregon, Sonora; Naucalpan de Juárez, State of Mexico; Zacatecas, Zacatecas; Irapuato, Guanajuato; Uruapan, Michoacan; Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz; Cancun Quintana Roo; Cuernavaca, Morelos and Ecatepec, State of Mexico.

The municipal president said that this achievement is undoubtedly thanks to the excellent citizen participation, which is distinguished by being one of the most dynamic, hard-working and supportive not only in Sinaloa but in Mexico, which, together with the work of the Municipal Government, results in being one of the most attractive Mexican cities to live in and invest in because of the healthy social security environment.