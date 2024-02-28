'The Dance of Los Mirlos', directed by filmmaker Álvaro Luque, arrives in theaters throughout the country this Thursday, February 29 after passing through international festivals, such as those in Mar del Plata, Viña del Mar, Vancouver, San Diego, Barcelona, ​​Sao Paulo and Mexico. In Peru, in 2022 the Lima Film Festival opened. The audiovisual tells the story of the legendary Amazonian cumbia band and delves into the heart of Moyobamba, San Martín region, in northeastern Peru, where a group of young people gather to give rise to the birth of a musical legend. Its founder, Jorge Rodríguez Grández, answered some questions after the film's avant premiere.

—What has been your feeling when watching the documentary that tells the story of the group that you formed and that is considered a legend?

—It has been a great novelty. Seeing it at this point in my life, and it marks 50 years of Los Mirlos, is very pleasant. It has very interesting parts, of course, due to time, 50 years cannot be captured, but it contains very interesting chapters of our history. It is aimed at our audience and also at the new generation of followers who give relevance to Los Mirlos. I am grateful to God and to all the public who remembers us and loves us.

—And to that new generation that still doesn't know Los Mirlos, what would you say? Why should they see 'The Dance of Los Mirlos'?

—That their grandparents and parents listened and danced with Los Mirlos and now it's their turn to dance. And they are already doing it. They tell me: 'Don Jorge, now we are your fans, we like Los Mirlos' music.' And they are falling in love with our sound, with our guitars. We already have a new generation of fans.

—What is the legacy of Los Mirlos?

—It's all we are leaving to culture and music, because we are a group that spreads music and culture. At the same time, we are not just any group. It is a group that has originality, that has an Amazonian jungle personality.

—What contemporary groups catch your attention?

—There are groups that are coming out, very good. There is Eduardo Talavera, also Olaya Sound System, among other young values. Each one with their own thing and in their style, and that is the important thing, that they each have an original style.

Successes and disputes

'The Dance of Los Mirlos' presents Jorge Rodríguez Grández, Olivier Conan, Alfredo Villar and James Matos Tuesta with revealing testimonies, in addition to a vast audiovisual archive, ranging from the first shows at local parties in the 60s to recent tours successful in Europe. The director captures the influence and importance of Amazonian cumbia in Latin American music. “It is not only a story about a band, but also a deep exploration of the tropical and popular music of an entire continent. From the disputes between members to the eccentric adventures and idolatry of an entire people,” said its director, Álvaro Luque .

