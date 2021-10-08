Although Hollywood has received many live-action films and has had a great performance, such as Venom, Shang-Chi and Black Widow, the purely children’s films have not managed to overcome the difficulties of the pandemic, which is why Hotel Transylvania 4 will arrive directly to Amazon Prime Video. However, MGM is committed to carrying Crazy Addams 2 to the big screen. In that sense, below we will tell you all the details of the feature film.

Crazy Addams 2 – Official Trailer

Crazy Addams 2 – official synopsis

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the sequel to the animated comedy The Crazy Addams 2. In this new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught because their children are growing up, skipping family dinners and totally consumed by “time. of the screams ”.

To regain their bond, they decide to pack Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fetid, and the gang into their haunted caravan and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America leads them to step out of their element and have fun encounters with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many strange new characters. What could go wrong?

Crazy Addams 2 will present a new adventure for the iconic family on their quest to reestablish ties between relatives. Photo: MGM

YOU CAN SEE: Venom 2: how and where to see the movie with Tom Hardy in Peru

When is Crazy Addams 2 released?

The crazy Addams 2 had its first arrival in the United States on October 1. As for Latin America, the film will have a release in Mexico and other countries in the region next Thursday, October 14.

In the case of Spain, the film will hit the screening rooms this Friday, October 8.

What does the critic of Los Locos Addams 2 say?

Robbie Collin – Daily Telegraph (UK)

“Even more than its long-forgotten predecessor, released in 2019, this CG attempt meets a premise that works with the weakest of airs.”

Ian Freer – Empire Magazine

“Ironically, given that the mantra of its main characters is to embrace the strange, The Addams Family 2 recently made it out of the ordinary or different, delivering a safe and stale 93 minutes.”

Alci Rengifo – Entertainment Voice

“One of the reasons this movie still performs a little better than it should is because the entire voice cast sounds like they’re having a good time.”

The crazy Addams 2 has a great cast of recognized stars in Hollywood. Photo: MGM

YOU CAN SEE: La casa de papel 5: the ‘Professor’ explains why the series will not have more seasons

Crazy Addams 2 – cast

Oscar Isaac as Gomez Addams

Charlize Theron as Morticia Addams

Chloë Grace Moretz as Wednesday Addams

Nick Kroll as Uncle Fetid

Snoop Dogg as It

Bette Midler as Grandma

Javon “Wanna” Walton as Pugsley Addams

Bill Hader as Cyrus.