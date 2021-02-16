“Why do we fall in love with someone? What will be, what will they be called, those hidden keys, those secret and inaccessible areas for ourselves, the receivers that light up when we like someone? ” (…) And with how much regret do we say goodbye to them, or with how insistently do we hold, we try, we give him another chance, because our head says that he is the appropriate person, but no: the days become just a heavy taxi manages to take off and nothing happens. ” Here’s a snippet of The plains (Anagrama), by Federico Falco (1977), a writer from Córdoba based in Buenos Aires: a novel by a subtle, definitive and powerful beauty. The work was a finalist in the 38th edition of the Herralde award.

The memories of Ciro, the lost love of the protagonist and narrator of this story, suddenly assail him, sometimes they catch him off guard: they are flashes that lead Federico to miss, in the midst of that loneliness in which he travels the months of mourning the breakup. “A sorry body, how do you spell?”asks the character, whose name is the same as the author, while trying to unravel the reasons for the separation and, above all, what will become of him in the future; a pain that removes other losses.

In that course in which his mourning turns, while he lives and sows in the orchard of a country house in the town of Zapiola -the story begins in summer, continues in autumn-winter and ends in spring-, the protagonist reviews his own history, that of her family – always tied to the earth – and her place in the world, while she reflects on the nature of love and loneliness: “One word after another, to try to be at peace.” Sometimes you feel that you understand, that you understand everything that happened, but the body hurts the same: something breaks, dries up, as in the vegetable garden in which he focuses, determined to make it grow, while nature, which imposes a framework for solitude and silence, seems to remind him that life imposes its own cycles.

Other times, those that assail him are happy memories that transport him to another time: with Ciro they also grew up together, just as they made mistakes together; they kept company, laughed at the same things in private, that form of the miracle, uncommon.

Although Ciro is going to confess to him, in one of those final conversations, that “sometimes you need to change, you can’t bear to have witnesses of what was.” In her case, the anxiety and fear of the relationship competed with happiness. Ciro, then, has chosen for each one to rehearse a new version of himself.

What will become of their lives, will they return to what they had, as if they had never crossed paths? The protagonist does not know. Around it, vegetables and plants grow, although sometimes growth stops or stagnates or is attacked by pests, ants, bugs, or thinned by the weather. That is the garden that he set up to fill the void: to return to some place, although sometimes it seems that there is no place to return to. The orchard reminds you that there are also unforeseen events, that many times things go wrong.

The field – the plain – sometimes feels like freedom and other times it represents the elements. While language recreates the landscape, and mysteriously “when the attempt seems doomed to failure, it ends up enlarging the landscape.” Telling the other, recreating them with words, is also a way of continuing to be.

Falco. / Photo Guillermo Rodriguez Adami

This is also, on the other hand, a book that rethinks the writing operation, which in this case is that of the reconstruction of a life: “A drawing full of scratches, erasures, false steps, plans that they disarm, projects that fall, loved people who stop loving, who say enough, go away. ” There are quotes, too, throughout the novel: “The most difficult thing is the endings,” says Hebe Uhart.

The story also gives rise to the awareness that, although there may be other loves, it will not be possible to relive what was lived or in the same way: there is something that was alive and cannot be seen, there is a death.

“You cannot impose a story in the duel,” said Falco himself, in a recent interview with the magazine Ñ-. You never know how it will happen to you, you have to go through it. It is even difficult to narrate because not many things happen, basically time passes. One is finding spaces to accommodate the loss, to give it space in one’s own history, in one’s own body. “

In the story of the duel, then, the plot loses weight, and time seems rather stopped: it is a desert to travel, with its dryness, with its aridity. You wish you had reached the other side, and yet. That is why, perhaps, the need to tie yourself to something. “To an orchard, a forest, a plant, a word. To tie oneself to something that has roots, to tie oneself so as not to get lost in the wind that blows over the pampas and calls.

Basic

Federico Falco (General Cabrera, Córdoba, Argentina, 1977). He has published the story books 222 ducklings, 00 (both in 2004), Monkey Hour (2010) Y A Perfect Cemetery (2016), the short novel Skies of Córdoba (2011) and the book of poems Made in China (2008). In 2010 he was selected by Granta magazine as one of the best young storytellers in Spanish. He currently resides in Buenos Aires, where he coordinates writing workshops and co-directs the publishing project Cuentos María Susana.

