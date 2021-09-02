With the bitter memory, very vivid in the memory, of the last time they were able to open their sale in the

Murcia September FairTwo years ago, when DANA kept them closed for several days, a diminished group of choir and dance associations from the municipality were giving the final touches to their garden this Thursday morning before opening to the public in the afternoon. Gone was the sabbatical year forced by the pandemic. And if their presidents or partners agreed on something, in addition to underlining “the desire and enthusiasm” with which they return, it was in looking at the sky (between cloudy and sunny) and in

cross your fingers to scare away the rain.

“We have a lot of courage, everyone in the world, to open but this embarrassment …”, said Félix Hernández, partner of the Aires de Murcia choirs and dances, from the Vistalegre neighborhood, who preferred not to finish the sentence. And María Dolores Sánchez, president of La Lebrilla, from the Barrio de La Paz, went further by recognizing that “the

chance of rain it has us on edge ».

These are two of the half a dozen orchards that occupy part of the Malecón fairgrounds, half of which usually sign up for the event in a normal year. They will be open from 8.30 pm to midnight until September 14 and

to sit down to dinner a reservation is required. Everyone has a sign with the phone number at the entrance, and almost all of them no longer have free tables throughout the weekend. Between the backs of the chairs there must be a minimum of a meter and a half of distance, according to the safety regulations by the Covid.

Cultural associations (which also belong to peñas huertanas)

they need the money from this event, and others such as the Spring Festivities, in order to finance their activities. “Everything we collect we use to maintain the group,” said Alejandro Vargas, president of the San Basilio group (of the La Parra peña), which can seat about 120 people at the same time. And all the orchards (in addition to the above, Vega del Segura de Puente Bacinos, Virgen de las Lágrimas de Llano de Brujas, and La Esperanza del Barrio del Progreso) will put artificial grass if there is rain to avoid muddying.

Chelo Martínez Valenzuela, president of the Vega del Segura group, stressed that they already had everything prepared and that she noticed “in the people who call

I really want to go back to Los Huertos, like us”. And they all assured that they were very clear about the security measures due to the pandemic and that they were going to be complied with, “how could it be otherwise.”

Blessed photocall



Murcia City Council has installed a ‘

photocall‘in Los Huertos del Malecón, the fairgrounds of La Fica, La Glorieta, Plaza de Cardenal Belluga, Plaza de Santo Domingo and at the entrance of the English Court. Those who want to have a

memory of the fair This year they will be able to pose, as if they were the image of the poster, with the Ferris wheel as ‘crown’ and then upload the photo to personal social networks with the hashtag #BenditaFeriadeMurcia.

The Consistory also recommends that the City Council be mentioned in @AytoMurcia (Twitter) and @ay Ayuntamientodemurcia (Instagram).