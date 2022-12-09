Barely six months after being formed, the group Los Hijos del Puerto, made up of Gabriel Aguilera on accordion; Fernando Páez, bassist and second voice; Julio Maldonado, voice and animation; Alberto Valadés, drums, and Abraham Vázquez, bajo quinto, yearn to make a solid career in music, step on important stages, but above all, they want their music to be liked by everyone.

In an interview for EL DEBATE, the group, which recently participated in the Big Fish Fishing Tournament, which is organized by this publishing house, spoke about their short career, as well as the single that they will release on digital platforms.

The beginning

Regarding the name of the group, Julio Maldonado said that the idea came from all the members, since more than anything they wanted to honor Mazatlán. Before being musicians, Los Hijos del Puerto are very good friends and they met in this environment since they were previously part of other groups.

Happy with what they have achieved so far, Los Hijos del Puerto explained that they are trying to make themselves known first in Mazatlán, but they also want more people to know their music. And they are achieving it little by little, since they currently perform in different bars in the city, where people already locate them.

Although they are perfectly aware of the enormous dedication that music requires, Los Hijos del Puerto are willing to live all that sacrifice, because they assure that it is part of the process to move forward, since they want to be among the best local groups, and in the future to know nationally.

New single

At the beginning of the year, to be more specific, on January 2, Los Hijos del Puerto will premiere the single titled, Not even with all the tequila, inspired by two of its members, Fernando Páez and Julio Maldonado.

“The theme will be available from that day on on digital platforms and on the most important video channels. It will also have a video clip, which we will record in the most representative places in Mazatlán. It is a theme of spite, ideal for those who like to drink”, concluded the first voice of the group.