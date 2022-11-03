Originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa the group The Sons of Hernandez made up of Germán Hernández (first voice and sixth bass) and Tomás Hernández (second voice and accordion) debuted on the music scene in 2010 with the album Dangerous and effective in which they achieved public acceptance.

The Children of Hernández happy for the new theme / Instagram

Launch

In a telephone interview Germán Hernández, vocalist of the group, explained that they are happy and grateful for continuing to fulfill their dreams, now the group is promoting their new song “La Toxico”, which is already available on digital platforms. “It is a song that we made in a pandemic, we recorded it and we made it in the cumbia genre to make the public dance now that the meetings are coming and the parties are coming up like a glove and it is already available on platforms,” he explained.

It may interest you:

purposes

Likewise, Los Hijos de Hernández will continue to release music and many more surprises before the end of 2022 and starting 2023 on the right foot. “Of course, two record materials are coming before the end of 2022 and also to start 2023 we are in talks for a new production with collaborations and many more surprises,” he declared. Germán and Tomás are willing and committed to their public, since they are currently celebrating 12 years of artistic career and have raised the name of Sinaloa in every corner they visit on their tours.