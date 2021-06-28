A 42-year-old man has been seriously injured after a 10-meter fall down an embankment along rural lane within the municipality of Los Guajares.

The accident occurred around 7:40 p.m. this Saturday past at the cross roads at the entrance to the village on the GR-3204.

It was the Guardia Civil who rescued the victim, helped by some locals. He was taken to the HoTraumatology spital of the Virgen de las Nieves in Granada. His condition is described as serious.

Editorial comment: these 112 press releases are hideously scant on details so, we know nothing about the victim other than his age. We don’t know if he fell down the bank or drove off the road and rolled down inside his vehicle. We don’t even know which of the three villages that comprise of Los Guájares: Faragüit, Fondón y Alto, the press release is referring to, although it could be Fargúit as it is the main village of the three.

(New: Los Guajares, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)