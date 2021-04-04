A few meters from Plaza de Mayo, the second plenary session of the Confederation of Workers and Employers (CTE), which brings together trade unionists from the sector called “Los Flacos”, lined up with Patricia Bullrich, who led the match.

It’s about a group of union referents promoting a new union scheme in Argentina and what leads Marcelo peretta, head of the pharmaceutical and biochemical union, who has been working closely with the PRO leader since the beginning of the year.

The name “Los Flacos” is contrasted with the traditional “Gordos” and aims to organize unions with those unions with less representation. The headline speech, they assure, is diametrically opposed to that of a traditional trade unionist.

Patricia Bullrich, speaking during last week’s meeting.

“We want more work and fewer plans” is a kind of leitmotiv repeated by Peretta and adhered to by the rest of those who make up the new CTE.

“The number of unions and business chambers that are joining is remarkable. We have to return to the work culture and end the gap between those who work and those who earn without working. We are open to receive all trade unionists and employers who want to join “, sums up Peretta, who at the event last week was accompanied by Bullrich and the former ambassador to Spain during the macrismo, Ramon Puerta.

Among the unions that adhere to the CTE proposals, there is a sector of the gastronomic, plastic artists, remiseros, educators, tourism workers and pizzerias.

The Association of Mutuals of Argentina (AMYS), the Association of Owners of Butcher shops (APC), the Federation of Warehouses and Polirrubros (FABA), the SME Project, the Chamber of Chinese Supermarkets (CASRECH), the Chamber of Commerce are also members. Argentine-Qatari, the Chamber of Pharmaceutical and Biochemical Activity (CAFYB), the Federation of Commerce and Industry (FECOBA), the General Business Confederation of Capital (CGRA), the Technopolitical Consultancy, the Plural Movement, the Italian Society and the Teachers Cooperative .

Bullrich was the main speaker and said that “for the first time the PRO has decided to seriously transform the unions and end poverty”.

The former Minister of Security added: “We need a modernization of the Argentine unions. We have to work for a system that fights for workers and employers, and not for social plans and planeros. “

The PRO leader added, in that sense, that “what we are doing is unprecedented. For the first time our party, the PRO, is working hard with new unions, which in addition to add affiliates and improve salaries want to empower the companies. We are changing the background to Argentina ”.

The missionary Puerta, also present, said: “We fight for a western system with capitalism, privatizations and liberalism. We did it in the ’90s, and we want to do it now by strengthening this new opposition space, which is Argentina’s only hope.” .

Decalogue

A kind of decalogue of public slogans announced the new CTE, as communicated in its second plenary session:

1) create, protect and enhance registered employment;

2) promote the horizontal and vertical associativity of small companies, without losing individuality;

3) incorporate technology, knowledge and professionals to SMEs and micro-SMEs;

4) reduce the tax burden, without affecting state resources, stimulating labor formalization through the payment of social charges on account of VAT;

5) promote freedom of association, business democratization and recognize the existence of labor relations where the job giver is a worker;

6) guarantee the worker’s safety, maintaining a work environment that favors physical and mental health;

7) reduce social plans by promoting education for work and bringing companies closer to school;

8) eliminate incentives for informality and promote registered entrepreneurship;

9) activate private work, urbanization and housing, services and the production of finished products, combining materials, labor and non-state credit;

10) Present to the authorities programs and policies that favor the development of small businesses and young unions.