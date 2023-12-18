In Marbella in the eighties anything was possible. As if the two men who controlled the global arms trade lived there, two rivals who, in the Cold War, supplied the Western and Communist sides and who, in Marbella, shared restaurants, shops and even a masseuse. In that Marbella that had become the world capital of luxury, Óskar, a young orphan from the Madrid neighborhood of Aluche, arrived whose greatest aspiration until that moment was to go from aerobics teacher to the owner of a gym. With that combination of reality and fiction it starts The Farads, whose eight chapters are available on Amazon Prime Video. Óskar, played by Miguel Herrán, arrives in Marbella in the eighties through the Farads, a family that rubs shoulders with the world's elite. A family like any other if it weren't for the fact that it is dedicated to arms trafficking.

Mariano Barroso and Alejandro Hernández are the creators of a series that combines family drama with thriller. Everything started from the book The trafficker, which gave them the idea to try “something very intimate in a very large environment,” explains Barroso. To talk about the new world order that the Cold War brought, they use as a starting point the story of a young man with a great need to belong and to find his own identity. “It was a chance to talk about people who, on a human level, can be upright, adorable, endearing and with whom you want to go on vacation, but who on a moral level are much more than debatable and can be reprehensible and horrifying,” continues the screenwriter and director. “Arms trafficking was a pretext to enter into the vicissitudes and internal demons of all families,” continues Alejandro Hernández.

The Farads It is, above all, the story of a family, with its internal tensions, its misunderstood children, its struggles for succession, its secrets that come to light and a son-in-law alien to that world who allows himself to be seduced by luxury and money. as if it were a drug. And all in a very particular environment. Arms trafficking is one of the businesses that moves the most money in the world. Although Barroso and Hernández wanted their series to be clearly fictional, they needed the setting and what happened in it to be very grounded in reality. To do this, they thoroughly documented that Marbella, which still, to a large extent, survives today. “Marbella is more than a geographical place, it evokes a whole way of life and a dream, and in the eighties it was Hollywood and California, it was the place where everything was going to be possible. In the post-Franco era, in a Spain that was still gray, that was color, light, cosmopolitanism,” says Barroso.

Redoubt of freedom

The two scriptwriters met with some of the personalities who transformed that town of Malaga. There they met Count Rudi (Rudolf Schönburg-Glauchau), partner of Prince Alfonso de Hohenlohe, real estate developer and founder of the Marbella Club. “We asked the count what this place had, why Marbella. He told us that they were freer here than anywhere else. Suddenly they took off the costume of the count and prince and they were scoundrels,” says Hernández. An example that the count gave them was a party at which there was a donkey, something they could not do in Saint-Tropez or Cannes, where they came from. “Ironically, in the seventies, during the Franco regime, Marbella was a haven of freedom for these people, European aristocrats, who had total permissiveness there. Infrastructures were created and in the eighties there were the best hotels, the best restaurants and it was a center of international activity for people with a lot of money,” adds Barroso.

Documenting information about arms trafficking was not an easy task, but the fact that Alejandro Hernández was a soldier and fought in the Angolan war made things easier. “I grew up with those weapons, I knew how to assemble and disassemble a Kalashnikov with my eyes closed. “They are stories that I carry in my backpack and it was time to mix them.” Hernández is surprised that it is a world little explored in fiction. “Everything has been written about drug trafficking, but not about the world of arms trafficking, perhaps because it is legal to a certain extent and the states have interests there.” In addition to his knowledge, they documented themselves with books about traffickers from different parts of the world to capture well the world in which the two bosses operating in their story operate, reflections of the two real men who ran the business at that time. The relationships of this dysfunctional family are built on that reality in which Pedro Casablanc plays the father, Nora Navas the mother and Susana Abaitua, Adam Jezierski and Amparo Piñero the three children.

The union of fiction and a recent real historical context is not new for Barroso and Hernández. The result of their joint work is Tomorrow, series that was set in a boiling post-Franco Barcelona that was a nest for climbers, like the protagonist of its story. In The invisible line They delved into the origins of ETA. “I come from Cuba and it seems to me that Spain has an amazing, wonderful history, but I saw a certain complex when it came to entering the past. Maybe it comes from the Transition and trying not to play too much because there is a lot of pain behind it, but little by little it has been opening up,” says Alejandro Hernández.

“The key to uniting reality and fiction is the dramatic potential that reality has to incorporate it into your fictional world,” explains Hernández. And he gives an example: “Few people remember but The West Wing of the White House It had a chapter dedicated to the islet of Perejil because when they were writing the season the Perejil thing happened. The president of the United States had to make a decision regarding two allies, Spain and Morocco, who were fighting over a piece of rock. It seemed to me a very interesting way to incorporate a news item that was discussed a lot here but in the United States it would be a brief news item for one day, and that helped to bring out dramatic elements of the internal struggles in the White House.”

In this case, two wars have reached their fictional story in reality: the one that takes place in Ukraine and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. “When we were doing the last script revision and Mariano and I were in Marbella, the war in Ukraine began. Suddenly it was like going back to the eighties, Russia becoming imperialist and invading Ukraine. In chapter five there is a kidnapping by a Palestinian terrorist group with Israeli hostages… Reality reaches you and surpasses you. The reading of that episode now has a different context than if we had broadcast it two or three years ago,” adds Hernández, who completes: “The world is returning in a certain way to that bipolarity, which it got rid of in the nineties, and that “It reproduces a geopolitics that is familiar to us from the 1980s.”

