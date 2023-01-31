With the task of achieving their first victory of the year, the team of dorados of sinaloa will face tomorrow Tuesday the Tabasco Cougarsin a duel that will take place in La Pecera, in Culiacán, and that corresponds to the fifth date of the tournament of Closing 2023 of the MX Expansion League.

The Sinaloans have not been able to win in 2023, which is why they urgently need the three points to get out of the last places in the general table. The duel between big fish and the branch of the UNAM Pumas will start tomorrow at 8:05 p.m. and will be broadcast by Fox Sports.

The Sinaloan team has disappointed at the start of the tournament, since they have not been able to win in their three games played, remembering that they still have matchday 1 against the UAT pending.

The big fish He comes from losing by a 3-0 win in his visit to the Oaxaca Alebrijes, in a duel where the win was formed in 30 minutes. Dorados only has one point in the tournament, currently occupying the 17th place in the general table (penultimate).

Mourning seems, on paper, accessible for the Fish add three points, but the Pumas still arrive with the undefeated label. The cats’ branch adds five points after reaping a win and two draws in the championship, and they are located in 8th place overall.

El Pez could get into the fight for a place in the playoffs if they win, but if they don’t win they could end the day in last place.

golden He got a win in the last match he had against Pumas Tabasco, as they beat them 0-3 in October 2022. The last time they met in La Pecera it ended with another 4-1 win in favor of the Sinaloans.