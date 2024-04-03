The Sinaloa Dorados They were on the brink of elimination in the tournament Closing 2024 in the MX Expansion Leagueafter falling tonight by a score of 3-1 against the Alebrijes from Oaxaca in a duel for matchday 14 of the Mexican championship.

The meeting took place in Fishbowlin the capital of Sinaloa, where the golden team suffered its eighth defeat of the tournament.

The set of Golden They were forced to win to continue dreaming of the play-in, however, they suffered a new defeat in the tournament that practically eliminated them, as they are five points away from the classification zone, with only 6 points left to play for.

The Alebrijes They quickly took advantage, because after three minutes the Colombian appeared Orlando Ballesteros to open the bookmark. Joshua Gomez He sent a delayed pass from the right field, and Ballesteros defined with his first intention against the goalkeeper's foot. Jonathan Vaal to put the score at 1-0.

In the second half the Alebrijes They increased their advantage thanks to the double achieved by Orlando Ballesteros at 56 minutes. The Colombian received a pass Julio Cruz in the golden area and kicked with power to make it 2-0. Christian Castillo discounted for Golden at 92, but Armando Gonzalez made the final score 3-1 at 94.

The Golden They were left with ten points in 13th place in the table. Alebrijes He reached 18 points and climbed to seventh position. He Fish will play at home its pending match on date 8 this Friday against Tapatío.