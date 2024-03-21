The team of Sinaloa Dorados could not achieve victories and fell tonight by a score of 2-1 with the Black Lions of the UdeGin a duel that corresponded to the eleventh date of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the MX Expansion League.

The engagement took place in La Corregidora Stadiumin the city of Queretarowhere the team Golden It was local administratively. After the new setback, the Sinaloans remain outside the qualifying zone.

It was a very disputed match in the home of the White Roosters, with a couple of teams looking for the rival goal. Both had options to take advantage on the scoreboard, but it was not until the 35th minute that it was inaugurated through Edson Rivera.

Alejandro Carreon The attack began by letting the ball pass through an unexpected tunnel, which was left to the Mochiteco Carlos 'Wero' Fierrowho gave way to the right to Edson Rivera so that he could save it with a shot placed at the right post of the Pez goalkeeper.

But the Golden They were not discouraged and went with everything in search of an equalizer, until minutes into the second half. The Mochiteco Daniel Lopez He made a charge from the penalty spot, his shot went to the left side of the Jalisco goalkeeper, who although he guessed the direction of the ball, could not avoid the 1-1 tie at 51 minutes.

But the UdeG regained its lead in the 58th minute, when Alejandro Carreon He took a right hand that was managed to be handled Jonathan Vaalbut ended up in the Pez nets for the final 2-1.

After this defeat, the group of Golden It remains out of the league zone by placing itself in thirteenth place in the general table with 10 units. For its part, the UdeG They maintained their undefeated pace and reached 20 points to become runners-up (seconds).

The Sinaloan squad will return to activity this Saturday, March 23 when they visit the Miners of Zacatecas in a double day of the Expansion League.