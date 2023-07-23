The team of dorados of sinaloa started the Tournament badly Opening 2023 of the MX Expansion Leagueafter today they fell 2-0 in their visit to the Roadrunner of the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT) in actions of the first day of the contest.

Giovani Hernandez and Vladimir Moragregatwo ex golden they scored the goals for the victory of the Tamaulipas.

From the first part the table of roadrunner it was better than goldenbut they could not reflect it on the scoreboard, and much of it was due to the great performance of goalkeeper Jonathan Vaal, who was one of the five players that the Great Fish debuted yesterday, along with Jaciel Rubio, Ángel Rodríguez, Derian Domínguez and Alan Ramos.

It was not until the second half when the Correcaminos opened the scoring, they did it via penalty, when Giovani Hernandez He made a maximum penalty effective at minute 53.

the sinaloense Vladimir Moragrega He had converted the second goal for the Tamaulipas minutes later, but the goal was controversially annulled.

However, Moragrega removed the thorn and was in charge of putting the final 2-0 at minute 82, sending the ball into the back of the net with a header after several rebounds in the Sinaloan area.

The big fish They were lacking in attack and they could do little to cut the difference.

dorados of sinaloa will return to activity on Sunday, July 30, when they debut as locals by receiving the Athletic La Paz, in a duel that will begin at 7:05 p.m. in Sinaloa. For its part, the Correcaminos will receive on Friday, July 28, Zacatecas miners.

El Pez ran out of points in 15th place overall (last).