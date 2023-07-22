Tamaulipas. After three months of absence, tonight, the Dorados de Sinaloa return to activity when they play against the Correcaminos of the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas their duel corresponding to matchday 1 of the 2023 Opening Tournament of the Mx Expansion League.

With a new illusion, or maybe not?, the Big Fish begins his walk in the contest, where they will thirst for revenge, since the Clausura 2023 was historic for them, but in a negative way, since they signed their worst tournament in terms of numbers. The Sinaloans had a harvest of nine points in 17 games played, they finished with just two wins, three draws and the unpleasant number of 12 losses.

Despite this, Rafael García was ratified as technical director of the golden team and should no longer have much margin for error, since the final objective has not been achieved and he can only presume that he led the Sinaloans to a semifinal in five editions in which he has had the baton. That happened in the Apertura 2021, when they were eliminated by Tampico Madero with a score of 1-0 overall.

A couple of stages of reclassification are detected in the history of Dorados with “Chiquis” as his strategist, and in both he stayed on the shore.

For this contest, the Great Fish was reinforced with players who on paper could be very useful to compete and return the team to the top of the general standings.

Among them stands out the Colombian Cristian Cañozales, who played three tournaments with the Oaxaca Alebrijes and in CL23 he was in fourth place in scoring with seven goals. Nor should we lose track of Oswaldo León, a defense that already has a long history in the Silver Division.

Among the incorporations that also stand out are that of Felipe Félix and Daniel López. Both already knew what it is to play in the Mx League with the Xolos de Tijuana. Jonathan Vaal (goalkeeper), Kevin Lara (midfielder), Alan Ramos (midfielder) and Derian Domínguez (defender) are the other Dorados reinforcements for the AP23.

The Sinaloans suffered the losses of Aarón Mejía (Xolos), Alan Vega (Xolos), Luis Hernández (Sporting CR), Hiram Muñoz (Guatemala), Gío León (Tepatitlán) and Klinsman Calderón (Tapachula).