With their sights set on returning to the forefront of the Liga de Expansión MX, the board of directors and coaching staff of the Dorados de Sinaloa defined the route to give the starting signal at the beginning of the preparation for Apertura 2023.

The return to practices is agreed for Wednesday, May 31 at 5:00 p.m. on the field of the Estadio Dorados in the Sinaloan capital. The first section that includes the physical preparation and strengthening will be developed entirely in the city of Culiacán. Subsequently, there will be a round of friendly matches in the port of Mazatlán against Liga MX synods.

In the coming days, the list of elements that will reinforce the Sinaloan squad will be defined, as well as those who will continue in the project and players who will end their contractual relationship with the institution.

It should be noted that the Dorados that the Expansión MX Clausura 2023 tournament meant the worst Sinaloan harvest throughout its history, since they finished in last place in the general classification with just nine points, the product of two wins, three draws and twelve losses.