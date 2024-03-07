The team of Sinaloa Dorados returned to the path of victory after beating tonight by a score of 2-1 against Atlético Morelia in actions of the ninth day of the 2024 Closing Tournament of the MX Expansion League.

A couple of goals from Mochiteco Daniel Lopez They were enough for the Sinaloan team to secure victory in front of their fans in La Pecera.

Was the Big Fish the one who took advantage in the game, when at minute 17 he appeared Daniel Lopezwho with a powerful shot beat the rival goalkeeper to make it 1-0 in favor of the Big Fish.

The advantage did not last long for the team Sinaloawell the Morelia equalized the cards at 19 minutes through Enrique Cedillowho sent it to save with a header after a charge from the corner kick.

It appeared again Daniel Lopez in the second half to give the golden team the victory. The Mochiteco was attentive to a rebound and had it saved in the 52nd minute for the final 2-1. With the victory, the Big Fish moved to eighth place in the table with 10 points, while Morelia He stayed in last place with five points.

The Golden They will return to activity until Wednesday, March 20, when they receive the Black Lions of the UdeG.