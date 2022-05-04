The dream in music began in the year of 2016, they began calling themselves Accelerated from Culiacánbut the name did not help them much so people called them Los Dinamiquitos since three of the members are children of the founders of The Dynamics of the North Over time they decided to name themselves Los Dinámicos Jrs, made up of José Francisco Ortiz (second voice), Francisco Medrano (accordion), Agustín Flores (drums), Ricardo Velarde (bass sixth) and Jesús Ramón Valenzuela (electric bass) who currently follow with the promotion of his album Borrowed Hits Vol 2.

The musicians anticipate that in the next few days they will be premiering the new song, a composition by Giovani Cabrera and Giovanny Ayala, who will be announcing it on social networks. “The next single that we will be releasing is called From here I am, it is a composition by Giovani Cabrera and Giovanny Ayala, it is a romantic theme and it is about the boy meeting a girl and falling in love and telling her that he wants to stay with her there forever and little by little we will be releasing more songs in the coming months, we have a lot of material for the public”, they indicate.

Likewise, the group took advantage of the space to thank each of their followers for the support they have given them and also remembered their beginnings and how they started on this musical journey. “The truth is that we are very grateful for the support of the public, we have seen growth and over the years we started in 2016 and right now we are six years old, we have even gone to the United States and the truth is that people have accepted us very well. and he also sings our songs, our successes that we have reaped throughout our career, we feel very fortunate to continue to be liked by the followers”, they concluded.

