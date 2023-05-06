Another scandal of infidelity in show business. the trumpeter Mauricio Dominguez, from Los Claveles de la Cumbia, was denounced by his wife for having cheated on her with the group’s main vocalist. According to the woman in the Magaly Medina program, discovered the infidelity a few days after giving birth. The fact generated indignation among the followers of the orchestra, for which they issued a statement in which they mentioned the actions they took after the dissemination of the event.

What did the trumpeter’s wife say when she discovered the infidelity?

Through “Magaly TV, the firm”, the musician’s wife made the complaint and showed the conversations of this person with the young artist. She had undergone an intervention and was recovering from labor when she discovered her infidelity.

“The day I left the hospital, when they released me for my cesarean section, he left with his friends and did not return until the next day at 5 in the afternoon,” the woman said. She added that while browsing her social networks He found the trumpet player in a salsódromo with one of his co-workers.

Los Claveles de la Cumbia announces sanction for the musician and the vocalist

The directors of Los Claveles de la Cumbia issued a statement in which they try to distance themselves from the scandal and announced a sanction for its two members. “They are of legal age, responsible for their decisions and behaviors. The personal issues of the members will be handled in a sphere other than the professional one,” the publication reads.

They remarked that Mauricio Domínguez is no longer part of the group and Vanina Ranilla was suspended for 12 days. “He stopped belonging to our company due to facts that are public knowledge (…). A suspension of 12 calendar days has been imposed on him. These days will be deducted, because we have contracts in different cities in Peru,” add the text.

Agrupación Los Claveles de la Cumbia sends a statement to the media. Photo: diffusion

Who is Vanina Ranilla, the woman linked to the trumpeter?

The main voice of Los Claveles de la Cumbia comes from a family dedicated to music. She was about to dedicate herself to a profession different from what she does now, but her passion for singing was more. She joined the orchestra in October 2022, led by the entertainer Gilmer Vargas.

“This career has not been easy for me, because not everything is rosy (…) Even if I sing for 1 or 2 people, I know that I will do it with a lot of love, because it is what I love to do,” she said after being introduced at the collective.

