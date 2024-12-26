Los Chikos del Maíz postpone their farewell concerts in Madrid

Los Chikos del Maíz were going to culminate their farewell tour with two concerts in Madrid this weekend, but their goodbye will have to wait. “Last Christmas Eve my partner gave birth to our first child, before the scheduled date,” explained Toni Mejías, a member of the band in a statement, about the reason for the change of plans. “My duty, not only on a legal level, but above all morally, is to be with the mother and the child and start this adventure together,” he acknowledged.

The La Riviera room was going to host both recitals, after having visited cities such as Barcelona, ​​Lanzarote, Lisbon, Bilbao and Valencia as part of their tour. Indefinite Truce. “We are sorry for the inconvenience, especially because we know that many people came from outside to say goodbye to the group with us,” he added.

The rapper and journalist has assured that “Madrid will have its farewell” and that “in the coming days” they will announce both the new location of their performances and the possibility of returning tickets. It will be in 2025 when the Valencian band says goodbye after two decades of career with political rap as its banner.

The right to lazinesswhich they published on March 24, is their last date so far. “I want to be free, not productive,” they prayed in their chorus: “My sexual fantasy? “I swear, retire.” They recorded their video clip in the Ciutat Vella district, emulating the aesthetics of VHS skate tapes from the nineties. “Funk against salaried work and this accelerated world that imposes impossible rhythms on us and the damned and false culture of effort,” they described the song.