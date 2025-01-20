Of the tsunami of meetings that will devastate the live industry in 2025, the most unexpected phenomenon will probably be that of Los Caños, that quintessential flamenco group from the beginning of the century formed by three kids from Cádiz who swept the scene with ‘Niña thinks of you’ and who, after twenty years apart, come together again to the delight of the fans who besieged them wherever they went, many of whom will now surely go with their children to witness the start of this new stage of the trio that, to their surprise and satisfaction, has gotten out of hand. Initially they were going to give a single concert at the Cartuja Center Cite in Seville on March 14, but the 3,500 tickets flew so They quickly announced a second date on April 5. The same thing happened again, so they were forced to change venues to be able to accommodate more people in a massive performance that will take place on June 15 at the Icónica Santalucía Fest held in the Plaza de España in the Andalusian capital. with capacity for 18,000 attendees. And everything indicates that things will not stop there. Does Habemus turn? «We are thinking about it. At the moment we are enjoying the moment because we are super happy with the response. One could sense that things would turn out more or less well, but there have been twenty years of silence. For this to happen seemed impossible to us,” says their singer Kiko, who picked up the phone to call the other two and propose this return. His partner Javi also does not give a word regarding the possibility of more concerts: “We are overwhelmed, and I want to experience this meeting as the farewell that we never did, without thinking about anything further.” But the third member of the group, Juande, can’t hold his tongue. «We jumped into the pool blindfolded, and it turned out well. Everything has been sold… and that’s as far as I can read (laughs). If more concerts arise, it will be spontaneous and organic. Related News Balance of 2024 standard Yes The ten best national albums of 2024, according to ABC Cultural Various authors Among the albums selected this year by our critics and music lovers there are garage, psychedelia, bossa nova , pop a la Sarah records or new folklore awarded by institutions. At first Los Caños were made up of twelve members (among whom was Andy, from Andy and Lucas), but the lineup was reduced until it was Juan Manuel Gaviño Román ‘Kiko’, Alberto Javier Couceiro Gómez ‘Javi’ and Juan de Dios Carrera Trascito ‘Juande’. The trio went to number one with their first album and, as Kiko describes, “a whirlwind began that, as a child, you can’t fully assimilate.” They were barely fourteen years old, so all they did was “live in the moment, seeing the good as very good, and the bad as less bad,” but sales took a dip with the next two albums and the adventure lasted only five years. . «There was no specific reason for the separation. I think we were just overwhelmed. We have realized that what we did was not easy, because we were three children, three minors, in an adult industry in which we encountered good people and less good people, which made us grow a lot as people, not only as artists. We entered the business as children, we lost our childhood during those five years of madness, and we came out as adults, with a life experience different from that of the others.” The separation According to Javi, although they made the group’s first album following the guidelines from their record company, they later managed to have greater control over the production and sound. But that was not enough to prevent the separation. «It was all very fast and he caught us too young. We traveled a lot and I didn’t have my family as close as I would have liked. There came a time when I needed to stop. Juande says the same thing: «We left it due to sheer saturation of work. Of course, no one exploited us. We did it because we wanted to, because it was our passion. But being so young…” Kiko joined his sister Shara and formed the duo Kiko & Shara, and the other two members continued working on music-related things. Javi went to Switzerland with his family, where he opened a home studio that has been providing assistance and support to musicians who wanted to record demos, and Juande has been involved in managing live music projects, as a promoter and programmer in different spaces. . Now, they are all returning to the starting block of their musical careers and, according to Juande, “maybe” they will even end up recording new songs.

