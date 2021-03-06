After being locked into the confines of our own townships, we are becoming used to having the freedom of our entire province for excursions.

A very popular destination is Los Cahorros of Monachil River, in the municipality of that same name but if you’re planning to go there this weekend, it could be a bit tricky.

This riverside walk, which in stretches is along hanging bridges, will be closed, in part, until the 22nd of March.

The Councilor for Tourism explained that this temporary closure was for maintenace tasks and improvements to the footpath and walkways.

This ‘sprucing up’ comes with a price tag of 57,000 euros, 70% of which was supplied by the Junta de Andalucía and the rest from the municipal coffers.

The good news is, until the 22nd you can still gain access to Los Cahorros but via the Era del Portachuelo but you will need to contact the Town Hall of Monachil first on 673 366 028.

(News: Monachil, Vega, Granada, Andalucia)