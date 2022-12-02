Guadalajara, Jalisco.- As an act of defense of the joy of living, in the face of the darkness of the Covid-19 pandemic, the novel ‘Los Besos’ emerged of the Spanish writer Manuel Vilas, stated during his presentation at the Guadalajara International Book Fair.

“I needed to invent something against the pandemic(…) What can I do when the world is dark, sad, full of death and unlivable? What can I do for life and as Kafka said, faithful to joy because it is a right of human beings, I saw it clearly, falling in love, living a love storyVilas said.

Manuel said that while the world, including him, was in lockdown due to the new virus, he saw the movie ‘Casa Blanca’ again and the dialogue resonated with him. “The world is falling apart and you and I have fallen in love”for which he determined that love is a lifeline against a misfortune of a collective nature.

Villas added that he wrote a love novel because he has not found another deeper feeling and that explains more to the human being.

So he created the story of Salvador and Monserrat, a couple who fall in love in the mountains of Madrid, while the world lives the health contingency due to covid-19but remembering that lovers do not see the misfortunes of the news on television.

The characters are older adults because Manuel Vilas sought to vindicate love for people of that age, because he considers that it is a age discrimination, believing that only young people have the right to find love of couple.

We recommend you read:

Finally, the book is called ‘Los Besos’ to verify the theory of the writer who lives in love with life, “every love story begins with a kissthere is no other possible way, it has to be a kiss on the mouth and with the tongue, “he concluded.