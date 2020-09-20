Disclaimer:This article is auto-uploaded from the agency feed. It has not been edited by the team of NavbharatTimes.com. Language | Updated: 20 Sep 2020, 10:18:00 PM New Delhi, September 20 (Language) The Lok Sabha on Sunday approved the National Forensic Science University Bill on Sunday. It talks about upgrading Gujarat Forensic Science University as National Forensic Science University. The National Forensic Sciences University Bill was introduced in the House in March. Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy presented it for discussion and passage. It was passed by voice without discussion. Forensic Science through Proposed University

