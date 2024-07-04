The Celebrations for the 4th of July could not be complete without the Fireworks. Several cities are famous for creating a whole spectacle to celebrate Independence Day. However, you should always be careful with these artifacts and as a sample a case that occurred in Los Angeles, California, which will force the authorities to provide multi-million dollar compensation.

Three years ago, in a neighborhood in Los Angeles, Police made a mistake during the detonation of a series of fireworks. The result was 17 people injured and dozens more who fled.

Following the complaint of several residents, according to APnow The authorities will be forced to pay more than US$21,000,000 to resolve the case, The measure was unanimously approved by the city council, although it must now be authorized by Mayor Karen Bass.

If approved, the 17 plaintiffs who were injured They will receive compensation between US$100,000 and US$2,800,000according to information published by Los Angeles Times.

In this regard, the councilman representing the southern district of Los Angeles, where the explosion occurred, Curren Price, declared: “The victims of the 27th Street fireworks explosion have suffered tremendous pain “They will experience unimaginable trauma that will last a lifetime. Reaching these economic agreements is a crucial step toward their healing, rebuilding their lives, and finding stability and peace.”

What happened in Los Angeles that will force large compensation payments?

On June 30, 2021, Police found more than 14,514 kilos of illegal commercial and homemade fireworks, along with other explosive materials, in a house located on East 27th Street. A man was arrested and sentenced to five months in federal prison for this.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s bomb squad was in charge of the situation. and stored around 18 kilos of homemade fireworks, specifically the most dangerous ones, in an armoured container.

They made the decision that others would be detonated in that same place.as they were considered too unstable to be moved. But several exploded without caution and Debris fell on dozens of homes, businesses and vehicles. The balance was 10 officers and seven residents injuredIn addition, 22 homes, 13 businesses and 37 cars and trucks were damaged.

After various investigations, federal agents concluded that The squadron’s technicians did not calculate the exact weight of the explosives.but made decisions based on their own judgment. They also ignored the warnings of a member who told them that the explosive material should be divided into smaller charges.

Authorities estimated the cost of the damage to be more than US$1,000,000. In fact, the city has reported that it has had to invest millions in repairs, housing and aid for the neighborhood’s residents.