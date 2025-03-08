Los Angeles Times alerts the dangers of artificial intelligence and their tool of AI does not take time to refute it

After a recent opinion article by Los Angeles Times about the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), there is now an answer generated by AI about how AI will allow telling stories more democratically.

In an opinion article published on March 1, the co -director of the Archive Producers, Rachel Antell, Stephanie Jenkins and Jennifer Petrulli argued that “some in the world of cinema have received the arrival of the generative the tools with open arms. We and other professionals see it as something deeply worrying that is coming. ”

Published during the weekend of the Oscar ceremony, one of the most media events held in Los Angeles, the column focused on the specific dangers of the sequences generated by the documentary cinema, and in the possibility that the unregulated use of AI ends the “confidence of the spectators in the veracity of visual effects”.

The reaction of artificial intelligence was swift. On Monday, the newly released tool of Los Angeles Times, “Insight”, said the newspaper experts are “center -left”, from a political point of view, and gave four “different points of view on this issue”, which we include below.

As wrote on Monday in X (before Twitter) the owner of the newspaper, Patrick Soon-Shiong, a multimillionaire business and bioscientific man, these new responses generated by AI, which are not reviewed by Los Angeles Times journalists before being published, are designed to offer “voice and perspective from different points of view”. “It ended up feeding the same opinion over and over again,” said Soon-Shiong, which owns a network of emerging health, biotechnology and artificial intelligence companies.

Now, a critics of the AI ​​published on the Times website is followed by an artificially generated AI defense, in this case, an extensive reaction, of more than 150 words.

In response to the human experts of the newspaper, the tool of AI argued not only that AI contributes to “democratize the historical story”, but also that “technological advances can coexist with safeguards and protections” and that “regulation runs the risk of drowning innovation.”

According to Los Angeles Times, the newly implanted artificial intelligence tool only provides additional comments on a series of opinion articles, not on the news published by the newspaper.

Most of the time, of course, the newspaper’s tool does not offer the response of an AI to arguments about artificial intelligence. On the other hand, as in several recent opinion articles, the IA IA button offers favorable responses to the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to critical opinion articles with him.