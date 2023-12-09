The Los Angeles City Council approved a 4 percent increase in rents for the city’s rent control units, generating concern among tenants, owners and activists who protect tenants’ rights. The measure, supported with 10 votes in favor and 2 against, will enter into force on February 1, 2024affecting nearly 75 percent of all rent control units in the city.

This increase, which follows intense debate and negotiations, represents a compromise after some councilors managed to reduce the initial proposal of a 7 per cent increase. However, concerns remain about the impact it will have on tenants’ financial stability and landlords’ ability to cover their costs.

The increase will be 6 percent for rent control units in which the owners assume the payment of public services such as gas and electricity. This distinction seeks to recognize the additional financial burden that some homeowners face when covering these services.

Given the approval of the increase, councilor Hugo Soto-Martínez recommended to the affected tenants, in statements rescued by Telemundo, seek advice and resources available to mitigate the impact on your finances. However, some tenants express concern about the ability to cope with this increase and fear it could result in a wave of evictions.

The increase will be 6 percent in condominiums where the owner pays for services See also Spring and body positivity, the advice of Martina Pagani: the curvy influencer

(We also recommend: How much will the minimum wage increase in New York by 2024?)

Implications and concerns of increased rent control in Los Angeles

According to council members who opposed the increase, this increase in rents in Los Angeles raises several concerns and has significant potential implications. 4 Percent Increase Could Place Additional Financial Burden on Rentersmaking it difficult to meet their rental obligations and potentially increasing evictions.

Some homeowners argue that the increase is insufficient to cover their operating costs, which could affect the city’s housing supply. There are also concerns that the increase will contribute to greater economic inequality in Los Angeles, affecting low-income residents disproportionately. A widespread increase in evictions could put pressure on social services, increasing demand for affordable housing and emergency resources.

In addition to worrying tenants and landlords, this increase also raises alarm bells among tenant rights activists. There are well-founded fears that this increase could trigger a wave of evictionsespecially among those who are already at the limit of their financial capabilities.