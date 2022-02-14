Monday, February 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Los Angeles Rams, champions of Super Bowl LVI

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 14, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

rams

The Californian team had been champions in 1999.

The Californian team had been champion in 1999.

The team had fallen in 2018 against the Patriots. This Sunday he was crowned in his city.

Los Angeles Rams are the new champions of the Super Bowl. The team led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, 32, beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday.

Although it seemed that the title was slipping away from them in the final minutes, after a touchdown was disallowed, the Californians showed their favoritism and kept the Vince Lombardi.

A touchdown from his star catcher, cooper kupwith just a minute and 35 seconds to go, was the perfect cherry for the dessert that was cooked at his home, the SoFi stadium.

The Rams thus succeed Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL recordwith whom they form an exclusive club of franchises that have lifted the Super Bowl title in their own stadium.

The Bengals, decimated by the physical problems in the last quarter of the ‘quarterback’ Joe Burrow, were the great sensation of the season. Even so, they had no choice but to see how the first title in their history escaped them at the last breath.

See also  Comment Olympics told Eurovision Song Contest is Super Bowl - Power in Los Angeles is now at its peak

SPORTS
*With AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Los #Angeles #Rams #champions #Super #Bowl #LVI

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Zelensky asked for help in a telephone conversation with Biden

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.