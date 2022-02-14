Los Angeles Rams, champions of Super Bowl LVI

Los Angeles Rams are the new champions of the Super Bowl. The team led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, 32, beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on Sunday.

Although it seemed that the title was slipping away from them in the final minutes, after a touchdown was disallowed, the Californians showed their favoritism and kept the Vince Lombardi.

A touchdown from his star catcher, cooper kupwith just a minute and 35 seconds to go, was the perfect cherry for the dessert that was cooked at his home, the SoFi stadium.

The Rams thus succeed Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL recordwith whom they form an exclusive club of franchises that have lifted the Super Bowl title in their own stadium.

The Bengals, decimated by the physical problems in the last quarter of the ‘quarterback’ Joe Burrow, were the great sensation of the season. Even so, they had no choice but to see how the first title in their history escaped them at the last breath.

SPORTS

*With AFP