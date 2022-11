How did you feel about this matter?

Los Angeles Election Information Flyers: Prosecutor’s Office Had Launched Investigation After Texas Nonprofit Complaint 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

Los Angeles prosecutors decided to drop the charges against the owner of an election software company in the US state of Michigan who had been indicted for allegedly sending personal information from election officials to servers in China.

The Los Angeles District Attorney had launched an investigation after a complaint was filed by True the Vote, a Texas non-profit organization that often points to evidence of fraud in electoral processes in the United States.

Eugene Yu, the chief executive of Konnech Inc, had been charged with two charges last month for breaching the company’s contract with Los Angeles County by allegedly transferring data from election officials to servers in China.

“We are concerned both about the pace of the investigation and the potential bias in the presentation and investigation of evidence,” the prosecution said in a statement, according to Reuters. “As a result, we have decided to ask the court to drop the current case and inform the public to ensure transparency.”

Last week, two True the Vote members, Phillips and Catherine Englebrecht, were arrested by a federal judge in Houston, Texas, for alleged contempt of court for failing to disclose the identity of a “confidential FBI informant” in a defamation suit that Konnech has filed against the organization. Both appealed against the arrest warrant and were released.

Konnech sued True the Vote because the organization alleged that the company was keeping confidential personal information on 1.8 million election workers in China and that Yu, who migrated to the United States decades ago, was an agent of the Chinese government.