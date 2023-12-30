LOS ANGELES. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has released the body camera video of the officer who on December 4 shot and killed Niani Finlayson, the 27-year-old who had called the emergency number to ask for help during a domestic violence incident.

The footage shows Officer Ty Shelton shooting Finlayson four times within seconds of entering the woman's home. During her 911 call, the 27-year-old explained that her boyfriend refused to leave her house. The killing in Lancaster, a city in northern Los Angeles County, sparked national outrage last week, with civil rights activists questioning why officers failed to intervene without using their weapons against a woman who had sought their assistance and had been the victim of abuse.

The woman was threatening her ex-boyfriend with a knife when the officers arrived. In a statement on Friday, Lasd said the officer had been suspended from field work while an investigation was ongoing.