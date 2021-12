A 14-year-old girl was killed in a Los Angeles clothing store on Thursday after police opened fire on a suspicious man, who was also fatally injured. The girl was hiding in a dressing room, according to The Los Angeles Times, where she was hit through the wall by the bullets. In addition to the two fatalities, a woman was injured in the incident. The nature of her injuries are unclear.

