A US police official stated that the two dogs of the famous American singer Lady Gaga were found after they were stolen several days ago at gunpoint, in an accident that resulted in the injury of the employee who was assigned the task of caring for the two dogs with a bullet in the chest.

A police car passes through the site where a pedestrian Lady Gaga was shot and two of her dogs were stolen in Los Angeles.

“The two dogs were found, and they are safe,” Captain Jonathan Tibbitt, head of the Los Angeles Police Department of Robbery and Murder, was quoted by the Los Angeles Times as saying.

It was not immediately clear how the police found the dogs.

Earlier, American pop singer Lady Gaga broke her silence about the incident of stealing her two dogs, and thanked her employee Ryan Fisher, who had been assigned the task of caring for the two dogs after he was shot while trying to defend them.

Lady Gaga issued a statement on social media on Friday after Fisher was shot in the chest while two French bulldogs were stolen by two people earlier this week. Fischer is in Cedar Sinai Medical Center Hospital in stable condition and is expected to make a recovery.

A statement about Lady Gaga’s dogs that were safely brought back to her appears in a screenshot of a tweet posted by the Los Angeles Police Department on social media.

“The Los Angeles Times” reported Lady Gaga’s statement on Twitter and Instagram, in which she said, “The two dear dogs were stolen in Hollywood two nights ago … my heart is full of sadness and I pray that my family is completed again through an act of good .. I will pay 500 thousand dollars of For their safe return, “the singer also published a set of photos of the two dogs.

Lady Gaga was filming a movie in Rome when the theft happened.

Reports indicated that the American singer’s third dog survived the robbery attempt and was returned to her employees.