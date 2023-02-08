In Los Angeles, in the United States, more than 8,000 buildings vulnerable to earthquakes have been renovated at a cost of US$1.3 billion, shows a survey by the city’s Department of Building and Safety. Even so, there are still thousands of buildings that are at risk in the event of a catastrophic tremor. Under city law, landlords pay for structural improvements, but part of the cost can be passed on to tenants.

The report points out that 117,000 housing units were renovated, reducing future financial losses of US$41 billion, preventing 1,500 deaths, 27,000 injuries and cases of post-traumatic stress disorder. The renovations are also expected to prevent 5,000 housing units from collapsing and another 60,000 from being significantly damaged.

Sylmar, in 1971, and Northridge, in 1994, suffered earthquakes. In Northridge, about 200 buildings collapsed, including an apartment building with 16 people killed. Under Los Angeles legislation, which has growing evidence of earthquake threats, nearly 14,000 buildings need to be retrofitted. Apartments and buildings with fragile first floors and larger concrete structure buildings must be renovated. These are properties similar to those that suffered major damage during the Sylmar and Northridge earthquakes.

Many steel frame buildings were damaged in the Northridge earthquake. This type of construction has a greater potential for failure, such as the Automobile Club of Southern California building in Santa Clarita.

“Steel-framed buildings have the potential to breach” the foundational part of the foundation, Ryan Kersting, who chairs the policy committee for Structural Engineers Assn, told the Los Angeles Times. from California. “And when you start to have this disruption, you are concerned about the instability and possible collapse of these buildings”

A US Geological Survey simulation released in 2008 of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Southern California suggests that five steel skyscrapers with capacity for 5,000 people could collapse.

Los Angeles’ seismic retrofit bill was passed after a 2013 review found that more than 1,000 old concrete buildings could be at risk of collapsing in a major earthquake.

Cities like Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Culver City, Beverly Hills and Pasadena have laws that require low-story buildings to be retrofitted. In Northern California, San Francisco, Berkeley and Oakland also have these laws.