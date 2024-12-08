Marco Reus spoke emotionally about the first championship of his career as a professional footballer. “I don’t know if this is a Hollywood finale, but it’s a big day,” the 35-year-old said as he stood in a large pool of beer, champagne and other drinks, the medal dangling from his neck.

With the Los Angeles Galaxy, Reus won the MLS Cup final 2-1 (2-1) against the New York Red Bulls, where ex-Bundesliga coach Sandro Schwarz works as a coach.

In twelve years with Borussia Dortmund, the crowd’s favorite Reus never managed to get the trophy he longed for; after moving to the USA, four months were enough for the title. “You always work your whole career to be successful, to try to reach as many finals as possible and then win,” said Reus in front of his locker with the number 18: “It doesn’t work like that for me in Germany worked a lot. But as I said when I arrived, the goal was always to continue to be successful.”

Reus only played the last 20 minutes, he came on as a substitute in the 76th minute and, after a good chance immediately afterwards, his only job was to keep the guests away from his own goal. The fact that he played at all because of an adductor injury was remarkable. “I’ve trained twice, I think, in the last two weeks,” he said. Last week in the 1-0 win against the Seattle Sounders, it was time for work at halftime. “In a normal game I wouldn’t have played, no chance. In the end, I don’t care,” he reported.