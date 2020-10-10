History smiles at the Angelenos, who have three bullets to certify their seventeenth ring, the first since 2010. Only once has a 3-1 been lifted in a final, and the great protagonist of the feat, Lebron James, is now on their side: in 2016, their Cavaliers they turned around an impossible series against the Warriors who had just signed the best season in history (73-9). In total, 3-1 has come back only thirteen times. In the bubble Florida, Denver nuggets became the first team to do so twice in the same playoffs, against Jazz Y Clippers. Of course, in the end of West the Lakers They were given no option and closed the victory in the fifth game