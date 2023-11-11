All together for the first time. In the Polestar Day inaugural event that the Swedish brand controlled by Volvo cars held in Los Angeles under the gaze of key executives, investors and the press, were exhibited all the brand’s cars: the Polestar 3, 4 and 5, the Polestar Precept, the electric roadster concept and the Polestar Synergy.

Important announcements

An opportunity also to make various announcements, first of all the one relating to the start of production of the Polestar 4 in South Korea. It is therefore official that the same car currently produced in Hangzhou Bay, China, will also be made in Busan, South Korea, starting from the second half of 2025. No less important is the news that Polestar and StoreDot are collaborating on extremely fast charging technology and plan to show it on a large scale in a Polestar 5 prototype in 2024. Called “100-in-5“, allows you to charge 160 kilometers of autonomy in just five minutes, can be integrated into battery pack formats already available and does not require a revolution in their design.

Field demonstration

During Polestar Day in Los Angeles, one was performed charging demonstration of StoreDot’s XFC pouch cell together with the Polestar prototype battery module integrating XFC technology. “StoreDot is making great strides in the development of their high-speed charging technology, and we are proud investors and partners in its evolution,” explains Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar. “StoreDot’s innovative high-speed charging batteries, combined with our upcoming high-end electric propulsion system, can revolutionize the experience of electric vehicle ownersallowing you to recharge in just a few minutes.”