Los Angeles FC surprised the world with their moves in the summer market. The MLS team reached the signing of Giorgio Chiellini, an Italian legend who signed to reinforce the defense of the Los Angeles team, and when nobody expected it, the Los Angeles club closed the hiring of Gareth Bale, who has become in sight of many in the new great figure of the entire MLS.
The team is the leader of its conference and is for many the maximum candidate to win the title within the MLS this year, a possibility that could grow if the club manages to close its last signing within the summer market. This is Yusuf Demir, the Austrian pearl who not long ago wore the colors of Barcelona.
Kery News affirms that the Los Angeles team is already moving its chips to close the signing of the ’10’ from Rapid Wien, whom they see as a reinforcement that they can contribute from now on, but that it is more of a bet for the future. The conditions of the game that the Austrian can boast of despite being 19 years old and not having been able to stay in Barcelona is no secret to anyone. The market value of him is 5 million euros and the price of him would be a little above said amount.
