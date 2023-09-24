This Wednesday, September 27, Tigers is in search of a new trophy for his showcases, as he faces Los Angeles FC to dispute the Champions Cup 2023which measures the monarch of the Liga MX against the champion of the MLS. The university students already know what it is to win this title because they won the first edition of 2018 by beating the 1-3 Toronto F.C. in it BMO Field.
In the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXthe U of Nuevo León adds 14 units to be in the zone of League. This Saturday he will play the Royal Classic versus Striped in it University Stadiumon Matchday 9. Until now the club led by the Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi They have four wins, two draws and two losses, with 15 goals for and eight against.
Regarding the North American champions, they are in third position in the Western Conference with 44 points, so they are on their way to seeking the two-time championship. Just this weekend, those led by Steve Cherundolo they visit the Philadelphia Union. After 29 games played, the Mexican team Carlos candle They have twelve wins, eight draws and nine losses, with 44 goals in favor and 34 against.
When? Wednesday, September 27
Place: Los Angeles California
Stadium: BMO Stadium
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. (Mexico) 11:00 p.m. (US East)
Channel: AppleTV
streaming: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+
There is no doubt that the captain Carlos candle He is a key piece in the functioning of the champion team of the MLSsomething that the technician knows with certainty Steve Cherundolowho even knows that they have a Carlos dependency.
“Carlos, his touches and his passes are very effective. Everyone knows about his technical quality and how he controls the timing of the game. Sometimes he speeds up the pace and other times he pauses. He knows how to use spaces and we depend a lot on what Carlos does. “He is the catalyst of the team when it comes to defending and attacking for us”explained the helmsman.
In the current campaign, El Bombardero has nine goals and seven assists. This means that La Hiena has a direct participation in 16 goals in 29 games this season of the 44 goals they have achieved. LAFC.
Goalie: Maxime Crepeau
Defenses: Aaron Long, Giorgio Chiellini, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead
Midfielders: Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, Mateusz Bogusz
Forwards: Carlos Vela, Cristian Olivera, Denis Bouanga
Substitutes: Sergi Palencia, Denil Maldonado, Timothy Tillman, Mario González, Stipe Biuk, Filip Krastev, Nathan Ordaz, Erik Dueñas, John McCarthy, Jesús Murillo.
The technician Robert Dante Siboldi He made known what the club’s determination is, and he has also warned his players that they cannot become overconfident or underestimate their rival because many circumstances can arise.
“We always think about our idea of the game, our model, we believe that this gives us the results we have had, for the last tournament to achieve the championship and for this one to be in the first places”he declared.
“Being confident and underestimating your rival, whoever it may be, we already had the experience. I think it was clear, if we don’t do what we have to do, we can lose to anyone. “You can’t underestimate your rival.”he added.
Goalie: Nahuel Guzmán
Defenses: Diego Reyes, Samir Caetano, Javier Aquino, Jesús Angulo
Midfielders: Rafael Carioca, Guido Pizarro, Fernando Gorriarán
Forwards: Luis Quiñones, Raymundo Fulgencio, André-Pierre Gignac
Substitutes: Fernando Ordóñez, Fernando González, Sebastián Fierro, Juan Vigón, Diego Laínez, Marcelo Flores, Eugenio Pizzuto, Jesús Garza, Carlos Rodríguez, Eduardo Tercero, Sebastián Córdova, Vladimir Loroña
LAFC 1-2 TIGERS
