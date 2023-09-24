There are 2 big matches on Wednesday! You have the US Open Cup Final between Inter Miami and Houston Dynamo at 8:30 PM EST At 11:00 PM EST you have the Campeones Cup Final between Tigres and LAFC. Should be a great day! #InterMiamiCF #LAFC #HoldItDown #TigresUANL pic.twitter.com/vBsgqVDNbN — MLS Moves (@MLSMoves) September 23, 2023

👊🏻🐯 The fans know about these games, The Champion’s Fans will weigh El Volcán tomorrow! 🇸🇪 The Clásico Regio is painted yellow because we all play it! pic.twitter.com/YgPMMhyzix — Club Tigres 🐯 (@TigresOficial) September 23, 2023

We achieved an outstanding draw in St. Louis. It was a tough match, but our resilience paid off. Proud to be part of this squad. pic.twitter.com/20ZdaZBY0l — Giorgio Chiellini (@chiellini) September 21, 2023

“Carlos, his touches and his passes are very effective. Everyone knows about his technical quality and how he controls the timing of the game. Sometimes he speeds up the pace and other times he pauses. He knows how to use spaces and we depend a lot on what Carlos does. “He is the catalyst of the team when it comes to defending and attacking for us”explained the helmsman.

In the current campaign, El Bombardero has nine goals and seven assists. This means that La Hiena has a direct participation in 16 goals in 29 games this season of the 44 goals they have achieved. LAFC.

🗣Steve Cherundolo praising the work of Carlos Vela👏🏼⚽️ pic.twitter.com/FcNJuwyYx3 — AS USA (@US_diarioas) September 17, 2023

“We always think about our idea of ​​​​the game, our model, we believe that this gives us the results we have had, for the last tournament to achieve the championship and for this one to be in the first places”he declared.

“Being confident and underestimating your rival, whoever it may be, we already had the experience. I think it was clear, if we don’t do what we have to do, we can lose to anyone. “You can’t underestimate your rival.”he added.

🚨 Diego Reyes will reappear as a starter in the Clásico Regio Robert Dante Siboldi also goes with Sebastián Córdova 🔥 🔴 https://t.co/lflZSuV7zg pic.twitter.com/CxDmK04VGW — POSTA Sports (@POSTADeportes) September 22, 2023