This Saturday, March 4, the champion Los Angeles FC receives the Portland Timbers in he Bank of California Stadium for Date 2 of Major League Soccer, with the Los Angeles club looking to start its participation in the 2023 season with victory.
It should be remembered that LAFC He did not see action on the first day because his duel against The Los Angeles Galaxy in it Traffic Classic It was postponed due to the strong storms that hit the town, being scheduled for July 4.
In the case of the Lumberjacks, last Monday they surpassed the Sporting Kansas City by the minimum of the Colombian right back Juan Mosquera. Thanks to the victory, the Oregon team is placed in fifth place in the western conference.
Date: Saturday, March 4
Location: The Angels
Stadium: Bank of California Stadium
Schedule: 3:30 p.m. (Central Mexico and US time), 1:30 p.m. (Southern US time) and 4:30 p.m. (Eastern US time)
Referee: to designate
Channel: FuboTV, FOX Sports, Apple TV, FOX Network
Online streaming: Apple TV, FOX Sports
LAFC: 2 wins
PORTLAND: 2 wins
TIES: 1 tie
After being suspended from his first match, the coach Steve Cherundolo He made his position known, and also specified that the important thing is to continue with the hunger for victory in order to endorse the title.
“It has not been easy. For all of us involved in professional sports, you’ll get used to dealing with the unexpected and that’s exactly what we did. We move on. We are physically and mentally prepared for Portland.”explained the helmsman.
After his debut in the MLSthe black and gold will face in four days the alajuelense of Costa Rica in the Group Phase of the CONCACAF Champions League. Due to this, the strategist knows that his roster must be managed carefully to compete in different tournaments.
“The priorities remain the same: win as many games as possible. We have certainly marked the Champions League games on our calendar. We are waiting for it. We see it as a privilege and an opportunity and not a burden, and we want to field the strongest possible team and go as far as possible.”, he added.
In the current monarch there were casualties of relevant elements such as the Colombian Christian Arangothe Welsh Gareth Balethe ghanaian Latig Blessing and the Spanish Christian Tellowhile the highs were the defender Aaron Long, timothy tillmanthe Honduran denil maldonadothe swiss Eldin Jakupovicthe Spanish Sergi Palencia and the Croatian Stipe Biuk.
Goalie: Eldin Jakupovic
Defenses: Aaron Long, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios, Ryan Hollingshead
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sánchez, and José Cifuentes.
Forwards: Carlos Vela, Denis Bouanga, Kwadwo Opoku
Banking: John McCarthy, Eddie Segura, Giorgio Chiellini, Denil Maldonado, Stipe Biuk, Timothy Tillman, Mohamed Traore, Danny Crisostomo, Érik Dueñas, Christian Torres, Nathan Ordaz, Sergi Palencia.
This week the team signed the Ivorian striker Frank Boli of the Ferencvaros from Hungary, where he scored 42 goals and eleven assists in 126 games. Joins the Polish attack options Jaroslaw Niezgoda and the brazilian Nathan Fogacaas well as the injured Chilean Felipe Mora.
On the other hand, the Colombian Yimmi Charawho provided the assist on the winning goal against Kansas Citythe match will be lost, since in that same duel he left the field of play due to a hamstring injury.
Goalie: David Bingham
Defenses: Zac McGraw, Dario Zuparic, Justin Rasmussen, Juan Mosquera
Midfielders: Eryk Williamson, Diego Chara, Evander
Forwards: Marvin Loría, Santiago Moreno, and Jaroslaw Niezgoda.
Banking: Cristhian Paredes, Nathan Fogaca, Diego Gutiérrez, Larrys Mabiala, Claudio Bravo, Pablo Bonilla, Eric Miller, Aljaz Ivacic, Franck Boli.
Despite not being released last week, LAFC They play at home with the favorite label, remembering that they were the best local team last season with 13 wins, two draws and two losses, and in the Playoffs they added three consecutive victories. However, the Portland I wouldn’t make things easy and I would also score.
Pick: LAFC 2-1 Portland
