The duel between LAFC and the Portland Timbers will open a second day of the MLS that will also bring the expected debut of St. Louis City.

https://t.co/PMfgNSikg9 – Teletica Sports (@TeleticaTD7) March 4, 2023

The first game between GALAXY and LAFC will have to wait.😮 The inaugural duel was postponed due to the bad weather that is forecast for this Saturday⚽https://t.co/B1bLnrPW0Q pic.twitter.com/hLLBKRYmPg – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) February 24, 2023

⚽️🇨🇴GOOOOOOOL COLOMBIAN🇨🇴⚽️ Juan Mosquera marks the 1-0 of Portland Timbers in the MLS 🇺🇸 against Sporting Kansas City pic.twitter.com/WVdr5CXxjg – FootballLosDomingos (@FootballElDomingo) February 28, 2023

“It has not been easy. For all of us involved in professional sports, you’ll get used to dealing with the unexpected and that’s exactly what we did. We move on. We are physically and mentally prepared for Portland.”explained the helmsman.

After his debut in the MLSthe black and gold will face in four days the alajuelense of Costa Rica in the Group Phase of the CONCACAF Champions League. Due to this, the strategist knows that his roster must be managed carefully to compete in different tournaments.

“The priorities remain the same: win as many games as possible. We have certainly marked the Champions League games on our calendar. We are waiting for it. We see it as a privilege and an opportunity and not a burden, and we want to field the strongest possible team and go as far as possible.”, he added.

In the current monarch there were casualties of relevant elements such as the Colombian Christian Arangothe Welsh Gareth Balethe ghanaian Latig Blessing and the Spanish Christian Tellowhile the highs were the defender Aaron Long, timothy tillmanthe Honduran denil maldonadothe swiss Eldin Jakupovicthe Spanish Sergi Palencia and the Croatian Stipe Biuk.

WESTERN CONFERENCE #LAFC 🏆 Position 2022: Champion #MLSCup and Supporters’. 👔 Coach: Steve Cherundolo 🌟 Star: Carlos Vela. 👶 Young man to follow: Stipe Biuk. 💰 Signing: Aaron Long. 🔝 References: Bouanga, Ilie, Cifuentes, Acosta, Palacios, Chiellini and Murillo. pic.twitter.com/neOABk7RJb – Mario Reinoso (@MarioReinoso17) February 24, 2023

On the other hand, the Colombian Yimmi Charawho provided the assist on the winning goal against Kansas Citythe match will be lost, since in that same duel he left the field of play due to a hamstring injury.

🚨 Forward Franck Boli 🇮🇪 will leave #Ferencváros 🇭🇺 and will be a new player of #RCTID ℹ [@tombogert] pic.twitter.com/xl0N1LXKsQ — Rincon MLS (@RinconMLS) February 28, 2023

Pick: LAFC 2-1 Portland