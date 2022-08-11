The leading team so far this season in Major League Soccer, Los Angeles F.C.will seek to continue increasing their streak of consecutive victories, when next Saturday they face each other against charlotte.
The Los Angeles squad comes from beating Real Salt Lake 4-1 at home, with an outstanding performance by Colombian Cristian Arango, who lived a night to remember by getting a double and assisting in the goal of the Welsh Gareth Bale.
For their part, Charlotte is going through a bittersweet moment, since in their last 5 games they have added 3 losses to 2 wins, a situation that has them far from the playoffs of the season. Due to these results, coach Miguel Ángel Ramírez finds himself sitting on a powder keg.
This will be a game of contrasts, since on the one hand the team where Mexican striker Carlos Vela is, continues as the undisputed pointer in the Western Conference with 51 points; while Charlotte is positioned in 11th place in the East with 29 units.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
When?: saturday august 13
Place: Los Angeles California
Stadium: Bank of California
Match time: 9:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
You can enjoy the meeting through the sign of MLS LIVE on ESPN+, MLS LIVE on DAZN, KCOP 13, star 62.2, WAXN Y Telemundo.
Los Angeles FC: VVVVV
Charlotte FC: DVDVD
Goalie: Maxime Crepeau
Defenses: Franco Escobar, David Murillo, Giorgio Chiellini, Diego Palacios
Media: Ilie Sanchez, Jose Cifuentes, Kai Acosta
Forwards: Carlos Vela, Kwadwo Opoku and Cristian Arango.
Goalie: Kristian Kahlina
Defenses: Jaylin Lindsey, Guzman Corujo, Anton Walkes, Christian Fuchs
Media: Brand Borinco, Quinn McNeill, Mckinze Gaines, Benjamin Bender, Jose Reyna
Forwards: Karol Swidersky.
A few hours ago it was reported what was the main reason why the Welshman Gareth Bale decided to sign for LAFC despite all the proposals from clubs from the Old Continent. It was his partner Caros Vela who detailed in an interview that the former Real Madrid player decided to be ‘happy’.
“He didn’t play much the last season or two, he was looking for a place where he could be happy, he could be himself and we could help him be the best he could be.”shared the Aztec attacker.
“He was looking for that because he surely had more options to continue in Europe, return to England or Wales, but he decides on Los Angeles because he wants to be happy. It’s the right place if you want to be happy and be able to score goals and hopefully win a championship”Candle added.
The Charlotte team made official the departure of the player Sergio Ruíz, who returned to the second division of Spanish soccer with Granada. The passing of the steering wheel in the MLS was with chiaroscuro, since he scored a goal, and gave three assists in 18 games played.
“It is a sad time to leave Charlotte FC, and this club and this city will forever have a special place in my heart. I was presented with an opportunity to return to Spain which is the best option for my family at this point in our lives.” Ruíz said as he left the Charlotte.
Added to this outing are players Alan Franco (Talleres de Córdoba), Tití Ortiz (free) and Christian Makoun (New England Revolution).
This will be a game of opposite poles and where there is a clear favorite, with LAFC being the ones that could take all three points due to their undefeated streak. For their part, Charlotte knows that it will not be an easy game, although they will seek to surprise at the California stadium.
Forecast: LAFC 3-1 Charlotte FC.
#Los #Angeles #Charlotte #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply