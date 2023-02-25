Sunday, February 26, 2023
Los Angeles FC 2023 Season Preview: Squad, Schedule, Transfers & More

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 25, 2023
in Sports
0
This Saturday, February 24, the 2023 season of Major League Soccer begins and one of the most striking duels was the so-called Traffic Classic that faces the two sets of Los Angeles: the galaxy against the current champion LAFCHowever, this same Friday it was announced that the match, to be held at the Rose Bowl Stadiumhas been suspended due to the strong storms that hit the town, so it has been rescheduled for July 4.

Jose Cifuentes, Cristian Arango, Diego Palacios, Carlos Vela, Denis Bouanga, Jesus Murillo, Ryan Hollingshead, Ilie Sánchez, Kellyn Acosta, Sebastien Ibeagha

Los Angeles FC’s starting eleven for the MLS Cup final against Philadelphia Union. / Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

To face this new campaign, the current monarch had several important casualties. the nationals said goodbye Sebastian Ibeagha (FC Dallas) and Cal Jennings (Tampa Bay)in addition to the Argentine Franco Escobar (Houston Dynamo)the Salvadorian Tomas Romero (Toronto FC)the Spanish Cristian Tello (Al Fateh)the Mexican Danny Trejothe ghanaian Latif Blessing (New England)the Welsh Gareth Bale (retirement), the Ecuadorian Jhegson Mendez (Sao Paulo) and finally, the Colombians Cristian “Chicho” Arango (Pachuca) and Eddie Segura.

Regarding the discharges, the Black&Gold they added the Honduran defender Denil Maldonado (Motagua)the Croatian winger Stiple Biuk (Hajduk)the swiss goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic (Everton)the Mexican-American goalkeeper Abraham Moreno (Las Vegas)the Spanish right-back Sergi Palencia (St-Etienne)the German midfielder Timothy Tillmann (Greuther Furth)the defender Aaron Long (NY Red Bulls) and the pivot Danny Chrysostom (Las Vegas)In addition, they are still waiting to convince the Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Chelsea to join their ranks.

Also, the technical Steve Cherundolo will continue to count on important players such as the Colombian defender Jesus Murillothe Italian Giorgio Chiellinithe Senegalese winger Mohamed Traorethe pivot kellyn acostathe Spanish ilie sanchezthe Ecuadorian medium Jose Cifuentesthe Gabonese Denis Bouangathe mexican captain Carlos candle and the Ghanaian winger Kwadwo Opoku.

LAFC’s squad for the 2023 season:

Number

Name

Position

Age

Nationality

1

Eldin Jakupovic

Goalie

38

Swiss/Bosnian

2

denil maldonado

Defending

24

Honduran

3

Jesus Murillo

Defending

29

Colombian

4

Eddie Segura

Defending

26

Colombian

6

ilie sanchez

Pivot

32

Spanish

7

Stipe Biuk

Leftmost

twenty

Croatian

10

Carlos candle

Rightmost

33

Mexican

eleven

timothy tillman

Midfielder

24

German/American

12

Diego Palacios

Left side

23

Ecuadorian

14

Giorgio Chiellini

Defending

38

Italian

fifteen

Mohamed Traore

Left side

23

Ecuadorian

16

Maxime Crepeau

Goalie

28

Canadian

17

Danny Crisostomo

Pivot

26

American/Peruvian

18

Erik Duenas

Right side

18

Mexican/American

twenty

Jose Cifuentes

midfielder

23

Ecuadorian

twenty-one

christian torres

Leftmost

19

Mexican/American

22

Kwadwo Opoku

Rightmost

twenty-one

Ghanaian

23

kellyn acosta

Pivot

27

US

24

ryan hollingshead

Left side

31

US

27

Nathan Ordaz

Forward

19

Salvadoran

28

Tony Leone

Defending

18

Mexican/American

30

Sergi Palencia

Right side

26

Spanish

32

abraham romero

Goalie

25

Mexican/American

33

Aaron Long

Defending

30

US

77

John McCarthy

Goalie

30

American

99

Denis Bouanga

Leftmost

28

Gabonese/French

As mentioned, LAFC the 2023 season began against the Galaxy in the Los Angeles derby, but now it will have to wait until July 4, so the team will be in action until Saturday March 4 against the Portland Timbers in it Bank of California Stadium.

Here is all the activity of the champion of the MLS:

Date

Game

Schedule

Place

Saturday, March 4

LAFC vs. Portland Timbers

3:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Sunday, March 12

LAFC vs New England Revolution

8:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Saturday, March 18

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC

2:00 p.m.

Lumen Field

Saturday, March 25

LAFC vs. FC Dallas

8:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Saturday, April 1

Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC

7:30 p.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Saturday, April 8

LAFC vs. Austin FC

6:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Sunday, April 16

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

3:30 p.m.

Dignity Health Sports Park

Saturday, April 22

Nashville SC vs. LAFC

7:30 p.m.

GEODIS Park

Saturday, April 29

LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo

9:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Saturday, May 6

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC

6:30 p.m.

Levi’s Stadium

Saturday, May 13

Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC

8:30 p.m.

American First Field

Wednesday, May 17

LAFC vs. Kansas City

9:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Saturday, May 20

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

9:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Wednesday, May 31

LAFC vs. St. Louis City SC

9:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Saturday, June 3

LAFC vs. Atlanta United

9:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Saturday, June 10

Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC

7:30 p.m.

Shell Energy Stadium

Saturday, June 17

Kansas City vs. LAFC

7:30 p.m.

Children’s Mercy Park

Wednesday, June 21

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders

9:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Saturday, June 24

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

9:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Saturday, July 1

FC Dallas vs. LAFC

7:30 p.m.

toyota stadium

Tuesday, July 4

LA Galaxy vs. LAFC

7:30 p.m.

Rose Bowl Stadium

Saturday, July 8

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

9:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Saturday, July 15

Minnesota United vs. LAFC

7:30 p.m.

Allianz Field

Sunday, August 20

LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids

9:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Saturday, August 26

Charlotte FC vs. LAFC

6:30 p.m.

Bank of America Stadium

Sunday, September 3

LAFC vs. Inter Miami

9:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Saturday, September 9

Portland Timbers vs. LAFC

9:30 p.m.

Providence Park

Saturday, September 16

LAFC vs LA Galaxy

9:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Wednesday, September 20

St.Louis City SC vs. LAFC

7:30 p.m.

city ​​park

Saturday, September 23

Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC

6:30 p.m.

Subaru Park

Sunday, October 1

LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake

7:00 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Wednesday, October 4

LAFC vs. Minnesota United

9:30 p.m.

Bank of California Stadium

Saturday, October 7

Austin FC vs. LAFC

7:30 p.m.

Q2 Stadium

Saturday, October 21

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC

8:00 p.m.

B.C. Place Stadium

For the new campaign, Los Angeles FC they held five friendly preparation matches, reaping two defeats, two wins and one draw. In your first match, LAFC fell 2-0 to the Royal Salt Lakelater equalized 1-1 against New York City F.C.also stumbled 2-1 against D.C. Uniteddefeated 2-1 the Toronto F.C. and finally, beat 3-1 the San Diego Loyal SC.

His aspiration will be to endorse the title in order to continue making history with a two-time championship. Carlos candle Perhaps he is living his last moments as a footballer, which is why it is important that he continue to guide the club, but he will need the constant support of his teammates, also hoping that the board of directors will continue to search for transfers in order to make the squad stronger and more competitive.

