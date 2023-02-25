Los Angeles FC 2023 Season Preview: Squad, Schedule, Transfers & More

This Saturday, February 24, the 2023 season of Major League Soccer begins and one of the most striking duels was the so-called Traffic Classic that faces the two sets of Los Angeles: the galaxy against the current champion LAFCHowever, this same Friday it was announced that the match, to be held at the Rose Bowl Stadiumhas been suspended due to the strong storms that hit the town, so it has been rescheduled for July 4.
To face this new campaign, the current monarch had several important casualties. the nationals said goodbye Sebastian Ibeagha (FC Dallas) and Cal Jennings (Tampa Bay)in addition to the Argentine Franco Escobar (Houston Dynamo)the Salvadorian Tomas Romero (Toronto FC)the Spanish Cristian Tello (Al Fateh)the Mexican Danny Trejothe ghanaian Latif Blessing (New England)the Welsh Gareth Bale (retirement), the Ecuadorian Jhegson Mendez (Sao Paulo) and finally, the Colombians Cristian “Chicho” Arango (Pachuca) and Eddie Segura.
Regarding the discharges, the Black&Gold they added the Honduran defender Denil Maldonado (Motagua)the Croatian winger Stiple Biuk (Hajduk)the swiss goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic (Everton)the Mexican-American goalkeeper Abraham Moreno (Las Vegas)the Spanish right-back Sergi Palencia (St-Etienne)the German midfielder Timothy Tillmann (Greuther Furth)the defender Aaron Long (NY Red Bulls) and the pivot Danny Chrysostom (Las Vegas)In addition, they are still waiting to convince the Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Chelsea to join their ranks.
Also, the technical Steve Cherundolo will continue to count on important players such as the Colombian defender Jesus Murillothe Italian Giorgio Chiellinithe Senegalese winger Mohamed Traorethe pivot kellyn acostathe Spanish ilie sanchezthe Ecuadorian medium Jose Cifuentesthe Gabonese Denis Bouangathe mexican captain Carlos candle and the Ghanaian winger Kwadwo Opoku.
LAFC’s squad for the 2023 season:
|
Number
|
Name
|
Position
|
Age
|
Nationality
|
1
|
Eldin Jakupovic
|
Goalie
|
38
|
Swiss/Bosnian
|
2
|
denil maldonado
|
Defending
|
24
|
Honduran
|
3
|
Jesus Murillo
|
Defending
|
29
|
Colombian
|
4
|
Eddie Segura
|
Defending
|
26
|
Colombian
|
6
|
ilie sanchez
|
Pivot
|
32
|
Spanish
|
7
|
Stipe Biuk
|
Leftmost
|
twenty
|
Croatian
|
10
|
Carlos candle
|
Rightmost
|
33
|
Mexican
|
eleven
|
timothy tillman
|
Midfielder
|
24
|
German/American
|
12
|
Diego Palacios
|
Left side
|
23
|
Ecuadorian
|
14
|
Giorgio Chiellini
|
Defending
|
38
|
Italian
|
fifteen
|
Mohamed Traore
|
Left side
|
23
|
Ecuadorian
|
16
|
Maxime Crepeau
|
Goalie
|
28
|
Canadian
|
17
|
Danny Crisostomo
|
Pivot
|
26
|
American/Peruvian
|
18
|
Erik Duenas
|
Right side
|
18
|
Mexican/American
|
twenty
|
Jose Cifuentes
|
midfielder
|
23
|
Ecuadorian
|
twenty-one
|
christian torres
|
Leftmost
|
19
|
Mexican/American
|
22
|
Kwadwo Opoku
|
Rightmost
|
twenty-one
|
Ghanaian
|
23
|
kellyn acosta
|
Pivot
|
27
|
US
|
24
|
ryan hollingshead
|
Left side
|
31
|
US
|
27
|
Nathan Ordaz
|
Forward
|
19
|
Salvadoran
|
28
|
Tony Leone
|
Defending
|
18
|
Mexican/American
|
30
|
Sergi Palencia
|
Right side
|
26
|
Spanish
|
32
|
abraham romero
|
Goalie
|
25
|
Mexican/American
|
33
|
Aaron Long
|
Defending
|
30
|
US
|
77
|
John McCarthy
|
Goalie
|
30
|
American
|
99
|
Denis Bouanga
|
Leftmost
|
28
|
Gabonese/French
As mentioned, LAFC the 2023 season began against the Galaxy in the Los Angeles derby, but now it will have to wait until July 4, so the team will be in action until Saturday March 4 against the Portland Timbers in it Bank of California Stadium.
Here is all the activity of the champion of the MLS:
|
Date
|
Game
|
Schedule
|
Place
|
Saturday, March 4
|
LAFC vs. Portland Timbers
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Sunday, March 12
|
LAFC vs New England Revolution
|
8:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Saturday, March 18
|
Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC
|
2:00 p.m.
|
Lumen Field
|
Saturday, March 25
|
LAFC vs. FC Dallas
|
8:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Saturday, April 1
|
Colorado Rapids vs. LAFC
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Dick’s Sporting Goods Park
|
Saturday, April 8
|
LAFC vs. Austin FC
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Sunday, April 16
|
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
|
3:30 p.m.
|
Dignity Health Sports Park
|
Saturday, April 22
|
Nashville SC vs. LAFC
|
7:30 p.m.
|
GEODIS Park
|
Saturday, April 29
|
LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Saturday, May 6
|
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LAFC
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Levi’s Stadium
|
Saturday, May 13
|
Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC
|
8:30 p.m.
|
American First Field
|
Wednesday, May 17
|
LAFC vs. Kansas City
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Saturday, May 20
|
LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Wednesday, May 31
|
LAFC vs. St. Louis City SC
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Saturday, June 3
|
LAFC vs. Atlanta United
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Saturday, June 10
|
Houston Dynamo vs. LAFC
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Shell Energy Stadium
|
Saturday, June 17
|
Kansas City vs. LAFC
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Children’s Mercy Park
|
Wednesday, June 21
|
LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Saturday, June 24
|
LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Saturday, July 1
|
FC Dallas vs. LAFC
|
7:30 p.m.
|
toyota stadium
|
Tuesday, July 4
|
LA Galaxy vs. LAFC
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Rose Bowl Stadium
|
Saturday, July 8
|
LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Saturday, July 15
|
Minnesota United vs. LAFC
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Allianz Field
|
Sunday, August 20
|
LAFC vs. Colorado Rapids
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Saturday, August 26
|
Charlotte FC vs. LAFC
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Bank of America Stadium
|
Sunday, September 3
|
LAFC vs. Inter Miami
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Saturday, September 9
|
Portland Timbers vs. LAFC
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Providence Park
|
Saturday, September 16
|
LAFC vs LA Galaxy
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Wednesday, September 20
|
St.Louis City SC vs. LAFC
|
7:30 p.m.
|
city park
|
Saturday, September 23
|
Philadelphia Union vs. LAFC
|
6:30 p.m.
|
Subaru Park
|
Sunday, October 1
|
LAFC vs. Real Salt Lake
|
7:00 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Wednesday, October 4
|
LAFC vs. Minnesota United
|
9:30 p.m.
|
Bank of California Stadium
|
Saturday, October 7
|
Austin FC vs. LAFC
|
7:30 p.m.
|
Q2 Stadium
|
Saturday, October 21
|
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LAFC
|
8:00 p.m.
|
B.C. Place Stadium
For the new campaign, Los Angeles FC they held five friendly preparation matches, reaping two defeats, two wins and one draw. In your first match, LAFC fell 2-0 to the Royal Salt Lakelater equalized 1-1 against New York City F.C.also stumbled 2-1 against D.C. Uniteddefeated 2-1 the Toronto F.C. and finally, beat 3-1 the San Diego Loyal SC.
His aspiration will be to endorse the title in order to continue making history with a two-time championship. Carlos candle Perhaps he is living his last moments as a footballer, which is why it is important that he continue to guide the club, but he will need the constant support of his teammates, also hoping that the board of directors will continue to search for transfers in order to make the squad stronger and more competitive.
