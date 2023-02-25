Los Angeles FC 2023 Season Preview: Squad, Schedule, Transfers & More

🚨 THREE DAYS AWAY 🚨#MLSisBack on Saturday. Let’s get it! pic.twitter.com/4sz9EzVIW6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 22, 2023

Regarding the discharges, the Black&Gold they added the Honduran defender Denil Maldonado (Motagua)the Croatian winger Stiple Biuk (Hajduk)the swiss goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic (Everton)the Mexican-American goalkeeper Abraham Moreno (Las Vegas)the Spanish right-back Sergi Palencia (St-Etienne)the German midfielder Timothy Tillmann (Greuther Furth)the defender Aaron Long (NY Red Bulls) and the pivot Danny Chrysostom (Las Vegas)In addition, they are still waiting to convince the Gabonese Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Chelsea to join their ranks.

Also, the technical Steve Cherundolo will continue to count on important players such as the Colombian defender Jesus Murillothe Italian Giorgio Chiellinithe Senegalese winger Mohamed Traorethe pivot kellyn acostathe Spanish ilie sanchezthe Ecuadorian medium Jose Cifuentesthe Gabonese Denis Bouangathe mexican captain Carlos candle and the Ghanaian winger Kwadwo Opoku.

📅 Schedule Update 📅 Our February 25 match against @LAGalaxy at @RoseBowlStadium has been rescheduled to July 4 at 7:30 PM. 🎟️ Tickets purchased for Saturday’s match will be honored. — LAFC (@LAFC) February 25, 2023

Here is all the activity of the champion of the MLS:

His aspiration will be to endorse the title in order to continue making history with a two-time championship. Carlos candle Perhaps he is living his last moments as a footballer, which is why it is important that he continue to guide the club, but he will need the constant support of his teammates, also hoping that the board of directors will continue to search for transfers in order to make the squad stronger and more competitive.