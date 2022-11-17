How did you feel about this article?

According to Republican Senator Marco Rubio, the mayor-elect is “potentially the highest Castro sympathizer in the history of the US government.” 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback/ Twitter

Democrat Karen Bass beat moderate Democrat Rick Caruso, who was registered in the Republican Party until 2019, for mayor of Los Angeles, California, in the United States, becoming the first woman to lead the second largest city in the country.

“The people of Los Angeles have sent a clear message: It’s time for change and it’s time for urgency,” Bass said in a statement.

According to Republican Senator Marco Rubio, the elected mayor is “potentially the highest supporter of (Fidel) Castro in the history of the United States government”. After the death of the Cuban leader in 2016, Bass posted on social media that “the passing of Chief Commander It is a great loss for the people of Cuba.”

Even so, she was supported by almost every major Democratic name in the country, with the exception of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who said he considered the two candidates “friends”. Bass succeeds fellow Democrat Eric Garcetti at the helm of the city.

Los Angeles presents a host of urban problems: a growing population of homeless families and a breakdown in public safety. Violent crime is up 11% since the end of 2020, and 82% of voters in the county told the California Institute of Public Policy that homelessness was a major problem in the region.